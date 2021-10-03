The following property transactions have been recorded in Bradford County:
William C. Ryan and Mary M. Ryan to Marc R. Koder and Annette L. Koder for property in Windham Twp. for $150,000.
Michael R. Giantisco and Diane Giantisco to Michael R. Giantisco, Diane M. Giantisco and Michael R. Giantisco Jr. for property in Windham Twp. for $1.
Scott D. Norton, Karen E. Norton and Jack Kuyper to David E. Steckiel and Courtney M. Steckiel for property in Troy Twp. for $300,000.
Rebecca Lee, Rebecca McLinko (FKA), Pamela Kneller, Pamela Gardner (FKA) and Susan Schuppert to Robert A. Desoo and Mary Ann F. Patek for property in Towanda Twp. for $185,000.
Robert Glanzmann to Gerardo P. Alfaro and Zoraida Alfaro for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $120,000.
Jason M. Girven and Dana M. Girven to Dana M. Girven for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Suzanne P. Regn Executor, Brian Fitzgerald Regn Estate, Brian F. Regn (AKA), Brian Regn (AKA) to Suzanne P. Regn for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Mary Elizabeth Mitchell, Mary E. Mitchell (AKA), Mary Mitchell (AKA) to Thomas P. Mitchell and Natasha L. Wiest for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Mary Elizabeth Mitchell to Thomas P. Mitchell and Natasha L. Wiest for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Mary Elizabeth Mitchell to Thomas P. Mitchell and Natasha L. Wiest for 2 properties in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Jeannetta D. Burpee to Jeannetta D. Burpee for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Michael V. Woodall and Mary K. Woodall to Phillip C. Vanderpool for property in Stevens Twp. for $100,000.
Robin Palmer to John Jacobson and Nancy Jacobson for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $285,000.
Alfred E. Route and Marilyn K. Route to Kevin R. Route for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Keith Jennings and Kelly J. Jennings to Karl O. Gundersen and Paige M. Jennings for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Thomas R. Horn and Jody L. Horn to Porter Rentals for property in South Waverly Borough for $280,000.
Kenneth Barrett Jr. and Sabrina Barrett to Sabrina Barrett for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
Elizabeth Whittingham to Christopher D. Whittingham for property in Albany Twp. and Monroe Twp. for $1.
Paul D. Mittan and Joyce M. Mittan to Ryan E. Stewart and Lydia Stewart for property in Athens Twp. for $275,000.
Raymond J. Bartholomew Estate, Brian Bartholomew Executor, Chad Bartholomew, Cade Bartholomew, Cory Reymonlds to Chad Bartholomew for property in Franklin Twp. for $1.
Douglas J. Kanora to Lisa Kanora for property in Granville Twp. for $1.
John A. Trunk and Katie K. Trunk to Joseph B. Stierheim and Yvonne L. Stierheim for property in Orwell Twp. for $162,500.
Porcupine Enterprises to Brett Kolesar for property in Orwell Twp. for $140,000.
Diane M. Heron Administratrix, John T. Heron Estate to Diane M. Heron for property in Columbia Twp. for $1.
Diane M. Heron to John A. Rising for property in Columbia Twp. for $5,500.
Millard E. Leiby and Chloe Barrett to Millard E. Leiby for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Joseph J. Osburn to Joseph J. Osburn for property in Wells Twp. for $1.
H. Bruce Sill to Mark Marcoccia for property in Asylum Twp. for $1.
Judy Ann Schott Co-trustee, A. Elizabeth Stever Credit Shelter Trust to Eric D. Stever and Brenda S. Stever for property in Columbia Twp. for $1.
Jessica R. Red and Shawn A. Red to Surupaul Kishore and Renata Kishore for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $160,342.
Elliott C. Thompson to Angela Erickson for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $125,000.
Lynn V. Trego Estate, Kenneth L. Trego Executor to Gary L. Brown and Judy C. Brown for property in LeRoy Twp. for $1.
Kenneth A. Mayle to Kenneth A. Mayle and Jeanette M. Mayle for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
CR 2018 LLC to Egzon Hoxha and Maricela Coronado for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $13,900.
SMC Real Estate to P & P Realty Inc., P&P Realty Inc. (AKA) for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $645,000.
Dominick Viola and Patricia A. Viola to Mark Cottom for property in South Creek Twp. for $340,000.
Ilse Ruppert to Garry Wilburn and Andrea Wilburn for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
Ida E. Bennett to Nicholas D. Bennett for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $1.
Deborah P. Smith Co-trustee, Deborah P. Smith, Cynthia Mae Patterson Co-trustee, Cynthia P. Kephart (AKA), Cynthia Mae Patterson, Timothy James Patterson Co-trustee, Timothy James Patterson, Patterson Family Trust to Tia R. Archer for property in Towanda Twp. for $226,497.
Ruth E. Hull Estate, Gail M. Westerhold Executrix to Tara N. Welliver for property in Athens Twp. for $75,000.
Catherine C. Liberato Executor, Peter Kershner Estate to Catherine C. Liberato for 2 properties in Windham Twp. for $0.
Frank J. Canduci and Nunzio Canduci Jr. to Jamie B. Walker for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
Jan M. God to Jeremy R. Fries and Christina Dawn Fries for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $148,400.
Llewellyn B. Wilkinson Estate, Jon W. Wilkinson Administrator, Jacqueline M. Wilkinson Administrator to Scott Prough for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $28,000.
Peter Georges Estate, Lenora G. Georges Administratrix, Peter Harry Georges Estate (AKA) to Lenora G. Georges for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Ernest Consoli & Sons Inc. to Alfred Consoll and Victor Consoll for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
Lola J. Stephens to Gary Reimondo for property in Warren Twp. for $32,000.
David Lee Wright to Cali Bree Glisson and Ryan R. Reese for property in Springfield Twp. for $90,000.
LJO Properties to Fieldstone Farm Resources LP for property in Herrick Twp. for $1.
Frank A. Baldorossi and Phyllis M. Baldorossi to Christopher L. Moyer and April L. Moyer for property in Granville Twp. for $350,000.
Christopher L. Moyer and April L. Moyer to Christopher L. Moyer, April Moyer, Clyde B. Moyer and Constance L. Moyer for property in Granville Twp. for $1.
Edward Watkins and Luann F. Watkins to Edward Watkins and Luann F. Watkins for property in Troy Twp. for $0.
Tina M. Laudermilch and Donn W. Laudermilch to Hanna M. Miller and Benjamin P. Miller for property in Rome Twp. for $100,000.
Catherine C. Liberato to Thomas C. Kershner for 2 properties in Windham Twp. for $1.
Corrine Mary Taylor to Robert R. Taylor for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Rebecca J. Stevens Bailey, Rebecca J. Stevens (NKA) to Eric C. Overpeck and Ashley L. Overpeck for property in Asylum Twp. for $159,900.
Lester I. West and Wendy K. West to Midway Property LLC for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $500,000.
