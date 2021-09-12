Raymond H. Langeland Jr. to Robert R. Langeland for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
Jolena K. Bartholomew and Timothy R. Bartholomew to Christal Chavis and Brittany Chavis for property in Franklin Twp. for $18,500.
Kelly L. Watkins and Bryan W. Watkins to Jordan Daniel Campbell and McKayla A. Parkin for property in South Creek Twp. for $120,000.
Lizzie Woodward, Lizzie Bardo (NBM) to Jesse Bacon for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
1602 Elmira Street to Nancy D. Williams Trustee, Randy B. Williams 2015 Irrevocable Trust for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Lawrence G. Frank Trustee, Steven E. Canfield to Brandon J. Carr and Tori A. Carr for property in Wilmot Twp. for $350,000.
Dale L. Stedge and Gail L. Stedge to Vivian L. Johnson for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $25,000.
Chad Teeter to Heather Wilcox for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $41,200.
Clay L. Milne to Rodney P. Martin and Angelina C. Martin for property in Wyalusing Borough for $30,000.
Peter R. Bell, Peter R. Bell Trustee, Daniel L. Bell Testamentary Trust, Gary Hilfiger Executor, Jane B. Hilfiger Estate, Bonnie B. Hilfiger (AKA) to Brooklyn Properties for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $225,000.
Richard J. Seaberg and Mary C. Seaberg to Richard J. Seaberg Jr. for property in Windham Twp. for $1.
Diana Merrill Havens to Diana Merrill Havens, Douglas John Havens for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Auburn Acres to Kyle E. Bird, Tammy L. Bird and Brandon Bird for property in Albany Twp. for $56,350.
Anthony J. Latini and Melissa L. Latini to Jacob A. Latini and Jordan F. Gaffney for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $75,000.
Jamie S. Hitchcock to Herbert Gery and Sharon Gery for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $159,000.
Rhonda R. Krobath to Chloe E. Barrett for property in Troy Twp. for $128,000.
Brian Roy to Brian Roy and Brenda Roy for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
Stephen A. Webster and Cindi A. Webster to Melissa J. Cornelison for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $195,000.
Ida L. Scrivens Estate, Raymond A. Scrivens Jr. Executor, Raymond A. Scrivens Jr., Jesse Scrivens and Jeremy Scrivens to JDS Group Holdings for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $55,000.
Shannon R. Clark and Kevin Clark to Shannon R. Clark and Kevin Clark for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Lisa Lanterman Executrix, James G. Watkins Estate to Lisa Lanterman for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Shannon R. Evans, Shannon R. Clark (NBM) and Kevin Clark to Shannon R. Clark and Kevin Clark for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $1.
Dolores J. Smith to Lorie K. Anderson and Vincent D. Smith for property in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Kenneth C. Willow Jr. to Paul D. Pepper Jr. for property in Canton Twp. for $30,000.
John Pond Jr. and Nicole Pond to Teresa Marie Blom for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $135,000.
Nathan Behets and Anna J. Holschuh to Anna J. Holschuh for property in Sayre Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Caren Sue Hoffmann Estate, Travis D. Hoffmann Executor to Arthur C. Green and Linda K. Green for property in Asylum Twp. for $80,000.
Linda K. Yeagle and Tracy J. Yeagle to Windham Twp. Volunteer Fire Company Inc. for property in Windham Twp. for $7,735.
Michael James Wilson and Renee Shores Wilson to Randell N. Shores and Meredith K. Shores for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $350,000.
