Scott E. Ammon and Gary W. Ammon to Scott E. Ammon and Gary W. Ammon for property in Springfield Twp. for $1.
William H. Rider to Doreen J. Spencer for property in Ulster Twp. for $60,000.
James F. Smith and Dolores Sharer to Roger L. Reeves and Amanda M. Reeves for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $195,000.
Micromont Holdings 2 LLC to Sayre Properties for property in Athens Twp. for $1,166,867.
Edward S. Kalinowski to Marin LLC for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $89,900.
Dominick Defresco and Modesta Defresco to Dominick Defresco Trustee, Modesta Defresco Trustee, Defresco Living Trust for property in Warren Twp. for $1.
Joel Palmer Executor, Barbara D. Palmer Estate to Joel Palmer for property in Wells Twp. for $1.
Drew Nichols and Jacqueline Nichols to Renee E. Nichols and Clinton E. Nichols for property in Springfield Twp. for $1.
Joan M. Pond Executrix, Robert F. Pond Estate to Ronald F. Pond, Joan M. Pond and Kayla Kershner for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Emma Dell Neiley Estate, Bruce D. Hoffman Executor, Emma K. Neiley (AKA) to Lyndon J. Lundy II and Melina Hoffman Lundy for property in Asylum Twp. for $193,000.
Robert D. Sturdevant, Jane L. Sturdevant, Bradford County Tax Claim Bureau to ADJEL for property in New Albany Borough for $100.
Tamara J. Chandler, Tanya D. Zerbe, Tanya D. Quick (AKA) to Anthony Bar and Rachel Hart for property in Armenia Twp. for $51,000.
Jacob H. Wrisley and Sherry L. Wrisley to Mason L. Bellows for property in West Burlington Twp. for $1.
Sherry Rae Murphy and Patrick L. Murphy to Brian S. Schlosser Jr. and Stacy Schlosser for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $103,000.
Kathleen A. Secules to Tiffany D. Johnson for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $97,938.
Douglas G. Tobbe to Michael J. Crawford and Kelsey L. Crawford for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $137,800.
Twin Rivers Associates to New Twin Rivers LLC for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $3,600,000.
Michael Steever and Kathleen Michelle Steever to Frances L. Gardiner for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $137,500.
Brice Christine, Sophia Matthews, Sophia Christine (NBM) to Brice Christine and Sophia Christine for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $1.
Miranda Beauman to Shon P. Hackett Sr. and Stacey A. Hackett for property in Asylum Twp. for $25,000.
Lynn M. Ottaviani and Robert S. Curlee to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
McCarty Revocable Living Trust, Thomas M. McCarty Trustee, Judy C. McCarty Trustee to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Transportation for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Florence T. Dunklee and Gail Salsman (POA) to Kay D. McNeal Co-trustee, Gail Salsman Co-trustee, Florence T. Dunklee Irrevocable Asset Protection Trust for property in Wilmot Twp. for $168,340.
David Johnston and Brenda Johnston to Glenn Vanderpool and Jennifer Harris for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $27,000.
Dale E. Huffman and Deborah J. Huffman to James V. Koster and Monika A. Koster for property in Canton Twp. for $223,000.
HBF Due Diligence to Dylan Russell for property in Canton Twp. for $97,500.
David A. Traub Trustee, Maryrose Traub Revocable Trust to Jason Kellog for property in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Michael B. Dieffenbach to Allison Evans Henry for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Donald D. Feusner and Donna L. Feusner to Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Bradford County, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Dept. of Agriculture, Bradford County Agricultural Preservation Board, USDA Natural Resources & Conservation Service for property in Litchfield Twp. for $343,990.
Joan E. Macafee, Joan E. Macafee Trust to Suttons Rentals LLC for property in Athens Twp. for $196,000.
Connie R. Morse, Carmeta R. Calaman, Marcia Ann Calaman to Carmeta R. Calaman and Marcia Ann Calaman for property in Monroe Borough for $1.
