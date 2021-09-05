Patricia Fleury to Stephen G. Funk and Michelle Funk for property in Troy Twp. for $144,330.
Marian Bennett to Richard Lee for property in Asylum Twp. for $30,000.
John E. Fallenstein III Trustee, Diana L. Fallenstein Trustee, Fallenstein Family Trust to FFE LLC for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $750,000.
Margaret A. Williams to Andrew S. Enright and Devan R. Enright for property in Warren Twp. for $365,000.
Jeremy Zenewicz and Samantha Zenewicz to Jessica L. Terwilliger and Brian J. Daniels for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $115,000.
Richard Rivera to Keegan J. Kisner and Chasity L. Eastabrook for property in Wysox Twp. for $173,800.
Cletus H. Roediger and Kylie A. Roediger to Cameron J. Martin and Angela M. Martin for property in Windham Twp. for $227,000.
Andrew T. Rawlings to Garrett B. Smith for property in Towanda Twp. for $112,000.
Zachary Ekenstierna, Victoria Cendrowski, Victoria Ekenstierna (NBM) to Christopher L. Holdridge and Lisa M. Holdridge for property in Herrick Twp. for $30,000.
Madelyn C. Kramer, Madelyn C. Fanini (FKA) to John J. Eves Sr. and Barbara L. Eves for property in Franklin Twp. for $238,000.
Walter Romanik Jr. and Sara L. Romanik to Travis Myers and Amanda J. Mallow for property in Wysox Twp. for $145,500.
Jason Saxon to Christina Saxon and Jason Saxon for property in Burlington Twp. for $1.
Elaine L. Knaus to Phillip Davidson for property in Rome Twp. for $1.
John F. Kizer III, Cynthia M. Kizer, Virginia K. Schoonover to John F. Kizer III, Cynthia M. Kizer, Virginia K. Schoonover for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
Steven A. Evans to Kacie M. Tuttle and Darren L. Rudloff for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $302,000.
Teresa J. Burkhart Executrice, Debra A. Frey Executrice, Richard L. Stover Estate to Teresa J. Burkhart for property in Armenia Twp. for $1.
Zachary B. Harkness, Deborah Harkness to Seth P. Martin for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $107,000.
