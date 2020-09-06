The following property transactions have been recorded in Bradford County:
Craig A. Wilkinson and Tammy R. Wilkinson to Alicia Anderson of Athens for property in Athens Twp. for $178,000.
Dana Lavanture, Dana Laventure (AKA) and Tessa Lavanture, Tessa Laventure (AKA) to Feather in the Cap of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Theresa Berry to Alexis M. Fryer of New Albany for property in New Albany Borough for $1.
Michael Cole and Samantha Cole to Michael Cole of Towanda for property in Asylum Twp. for $1.
Donna C. Upton to Timothy S. Nybeck and Stacey E. Nybeck of New Albany for property in Albany Twp. for $48,000.
Jeffrey E. Jacobson to Joseph M. Altieri Trustee, Patricia A. Altieri Trustee, Altieri Family Trust of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $48,500.
Kathleen Mary Keeney and Jerome Pedro Jr. to Paul J. Waldman of Towanda for property in Wysox Twp. for 167,500.
Charles Alvin May Jr. and Bernice E. May to Charles Alvin May Jr. of New Albany for two properties in Albany Twp. for $1.
Sherri Hamilton to Arthur J. Haney III and Nancy M. Haney of Upper Black Eddy, Pa. for property in Monroe Twp. for $150,000.
Penny Jo Streeter and Todd R. Streeter to Endless Mountains Brace & Mobility Inc. of Troy for property in Troy Borough for $80,000.
Lyle Gene Vermilya and Terry Jo Vermilya to LWB Family Limited Partnership and William P. Brown Partner of Troy for property in Sylvania Borough for $106,000.
Anna Belle Leonard to David Gerstle and Sarah Seeley of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $80,000.
Federal National Mortgage Association, Fannie Mae (AKA) and Servicelink (POA) to Bigg Jims Homes of Dover, Delaware for property in Towanda Borough Second Ward for $1.05.
Virginia Collins to Amy S. Hunter of Granville Summit for property in Granville Twp. for $58,000.
Kacie Ferraro, Benjamin Hillis, Kacie G. Hillis (NBM) to Kacie G. Hillis and Benjamin R. Hillis of Towanda for property in North Towanda Twp. for $1.
Kevin Smith Trustee, Smith Trust to Kevin Smith of Wyalusing for property in Warren Twp. for $1.
Kevin Smith to Degan Ross Smith of Wyalusing for property in Warren Twp. for $67,000.
William H. V. Davis III to Red Pine Camp of New Albany for property in Terry Twp. for $125,000.
James Alan Nobles and Maria Lynn Nobles to Anthony D. Ventello and Kristine M. Burke of Troy for two properties in Burlington Twp. for $335,000.
Fayette M. Kauffman Trustee, Fayette Kauffman Living Trust to Mark Laubach and Jennifer Laubach of Milton, New York for two properties in Monroe Twp. for $525,000.
Michael J. Murphy and Rachel E. Murphy to Michael J. Murphy and Rachel E. Murphy of Wyalusing for two properties in Warren twp. for $1.
Kenneth Bartholomew to Kaylee E. Fulmer and Matthew R. Bartholomew of Towanda for property in Wysox Twp. for $216,000.
Carol Rein to Carol Rein and Ralph Saggioma of Granville Smt. for property in Granville Twp. for $1.
David M. DeCristo, Amy DeCristo, Randy L. Castle and Darlene J. Castle to Michael F. Purcell, Michael J. Purcell, Ryan Purcell and Victoria Purcell of Philadelphia, Pa. for two properties in LeRoy Twp. for $150,000.
Wilma L. Lindsey to Wilma L. Lindsey and Charles D. Tuttle Jr. of Towanda for property in Towanda Twp. for $1.
Michael R. Bride and Shirley A. Bride to Michael R. Bride and Shirley A. Bride of Towanda for property in Asylum Twp. for $1.
Michael R. Bride and Shirley A. Bride to Anthony C. Zdon of Towanda for two properties in Asylum Twp. for $1.
Rosemarie Ottaviani to Richard Sherman of Laceyville for property in Wyalusing Borough for $50,000.
Gary L. Ritz and Shirley J. Ritz to Marlene J. Jones and Michelle J. Wilstone of Walnutport, Pennsylvania for property in Sylvania Borough for $1.
Kenneth R. Dimenichi to Christopher S. Dimenichi Sr. of Northampton, Pa. for two properties in Overton Twp. for $1.
Robert Packer Hospital to Guthrie Clinic of Sayre for two properties in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Twin Tier Management Corporation to Guthrie Clinic of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Guthrie Clinic to Guthrie Clinic of Sayre for three properties in Sayre Borough Second Ward for $1.
Eric C. Overpeck to Eric C. Overpeck and Ashley L. Overpeck of Towanda for property in Asylum Twp. for $1.
Ronald H. Tuttle and Paula L. Tuttle to Heidi J. Greene and Heidi J. Maynard of Rome for property in Wysox Twp. for $1.
Heidi J. Greene, Heidi J. Maynard (AKA) and David Maynard to Christopher R. Bass of Towanda for property in Wysox Twp. for $215,000.
Cecil Paul Colegrove to Tonya Nicole Ball of Rome for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $1.
Gary V. Nittinger and Melanie A. Nittinger to Gary V. Nittinger and Melanie A. Nittinger of Sayre for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Micha C. Baker and Melissa A. Baker to Micha C. Baker of New Albany for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
Romar Inc. to Roger Carling of Athens for property in Athens Twp. for $18,000.
Jane Merrill Estate, Gail M. Arnold Executrix to Tiffany A. Conrad of Athens for property in Athens Borough First Ward for $146,000.
Dorcas E. Horst to Mitchell M. Morse and Paige N. Morse of Canton for two properties in Canton Twp. for $160,000.
LPR Energy to Pennmarc Resources of Dallas, Texas for two properties in Pike Twp. for $1.
Wayne E. Pratt and Claire A. Pratt to Nicholas D. Dunn of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough First Ward for $170,000.
Robert McConnell to Zachary Chilson of Ulster for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $118,000.
Michael A. Geurin and Kelley M. Geurin to Michael A. Geurin and Kelley M. Geurin of Towanda for two properties in Towanda Borough Third Ward for $1.
Dale E. Warner Executor, Vina M. Warner Estate to Allen G. Warner of Haysville, Kansas for two properties in Litchfield Twp. for $1.
Dale E. Warner Executor, Vina M. Warner Estate to Linda L. DePue of Pottstown, Pa. for two properties in Litchfield Twp. for $1.
Dale E. Warner Executor, Vina M. Warner Estate to Penny A. Warner of Halifax, Pa. for two properties in Litchfield Twp. for $1.
Dale E. Warner Executor, Vina M. Warner Estate to Dale E. Warner of Halifax, Pa. for property in Litchfield Twp. for $1.
Dale E. Warner Executor, Vina M. Warner Estate to Allen G. Warner of Haysville, Kansas for property in Litchfield Twp. for $1.
Mark H. Vanderpool to Joshua J. Vanderpool and Patricia R. Vanderpool of Wyalusing for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Richard J. Bongiovanni Estate, Melissa Graham Executrix to Melissa B. Graham, Sean Graham, Joseph A. Bongiovanni, Kelley Bongiovanni, Antonio R. Bongiovanni and Melissa A. Graham Trustee of Charlotte, North Carolina for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
Eldon J. Peight and Loyda I. Peight to Eldon J. Peight and Loyda I. Peight of Ulster for property in Ulster Twp. for $1.
Michael J. Murphy and Rachel Murphy to Joel J. Edsell and Sarah V. Hoffman of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $169,000.
