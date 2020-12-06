Jeanne M. Kirkpatrick Administratrix, David M. Kirkpatrick Jr. Estate to Jeanne M. Kirkpatrick for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Janice M. Corbett, Debra C. Jones and Kim R. Corbett to Debra C. Jones and Kim R. Corbett for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $1.
Henry Mast Jr. and Alta Mast to Allen Rust and Elizabeth Rust for property in Orwell Twp. for $238,000.
Linda T. Wadsworth and William F. Danelutti to Alberta E. Thall Estate for 2 properties in Albany Twp. for $2,500.
Carin Sue Sweeney to J&R Assets for property in South Waverly Borough for $1.
Randy H. Steele and Sally A. Steele to Herbert D. Steele for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Joann Souder to Wayne E. Lowery and Nanette A. Lowery for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $79,500.
Christopher G. Paramore and Elizabeth B. Paramore to Richard Darrin White and Amy M. White for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $299,000.
L & G 1 to Wylausing Borough for property in Wyalusing Borough for $1.
Anja Miller to Sara L. Cole for property in Ulster Twp. for $112,000.
Frank J. Porter and Joan B. Porter to Richard L. Weidner and Bonnie Weidner for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $17,000.
Lester D. Bouse and Martha Bouse to Leslie A. Fassett for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Dianne L. Thompson Trustee, Dianna L. Thompson Income Only Protector Trust to Grant L. Cole and Tango S. Cole for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $170,000.
Rodney G. Schoonover and Jeanne M. Schoonover to Amanda Jones Frederick for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $165,000.
Dawn K. Rosencrance, Laura J. Rosencrance, Fredrick A. Rosencrance Estate to Judy A. Rosencrance, Dawn K. Rosencrance and Laura J. Rosencrance for property in Orwell Twp. for $1.
Beverly Adams and Harold Adams to Charles N. Cady and Lynn H. Cady for property in Athens Twp. for $278,000.
Edward W. Testani to Samuel Spooner and Melinda Spooner for property in Warren Twp. for $190,000.
Norman J. Davies Trustee, Carroyln T. Davies Trustee, Davies Family Revocable Trust to MRPNY LLC for property in Warren Twp. for $234,600.
Patrick M. McHugh and Sharon M. McHugh to the DLB Family Tree LLC for property in Armenia Twp. for $29,000.
Peggy L. Walters to Robert A. Walters Jr. Trustee, Walters Family Trust for 3 properties in West Burlington Twp. for $1 each.
Tiffany J. Vorhis and Jason A. Vorhis to Zipporah Kahindi Wafula for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $130,000.
Mark A. McLaud, Barbara E. Hall McLaud to Jason Hull for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $68,000.
Patrick E. Dowling and Pamela A. Dowling to Charles D. Thomas and Linda D. Thomas for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Debbie A. Harer and Stephanie Harer to Anthony S. Vige and Moriah L. Vige for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
Michael J. McGroarty and Margaret M. McGroarty to Jennifer L. Burdick and William P. Burdick for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $40,000.
Citizens & Northern Bank to Richard G. McNeal Jr. for property in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $32,000.
Donald W. Harris and Mary Harris to Michael L. Feichtner and Maureen Feichtner for property in Monroe Borough for $116,000.
