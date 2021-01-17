Dennis J. Phillips to Dennis J. Phillips and Christa G. Phillips for property in Rome Twp. for $1.
James M. Denkenberger and Joan Denkenberger to Scott M. Denkenberger for property in Granville Twp. for $1.
Kathy G. Watkins co-executor, Mark C. Griffis co-executor, Craig W. Griffis Estate, aka Craig Wesley Griffis to Jeffery Q. Owen and Lindsay Owen for property in Ulster Twp. for $231,959.
Charles A. Muchichko and Mary Lou Muchichko to Terri Gerrity for 2 properties in Towanda Borough 1st Ward for $1.
James A. Clark, Ann L. McGraw and James A. Clark (POA) to Benjamin J. Mullen and Karla D. Mullen for property in Canton Twp. for $134, 232.
Paul C. Treaster and Darla R. Treaster to Paul C. Treaster, Darla R. Treaster and Tamara O. Heess for 2 properties in Overton Twp. for $1 each.
Dawn R. Kilgus trustee, Hottenstein Irrevocable Grantor Trust to Wess D. Hottenstein for property in Overton Twp. for $25,000.
Dawn R. Kilgus trustee, Hottenstein Irrevocable Grantor Trust to Dawn R. Kilgus, Donald L. Hottenstein and Fay M. Crofut for property in Overton Twp. for $1.
Beverly A. Weaver to Ronald J. Weaver for property in Monroe Twp. for $1.
Jacob A. Dum and Brenda L. Dum to Amy Stone and Beverly Turner for property in Windham Twp. for $50,000.
Keshia M. Teel, Keshia M. Reese (NBM) and Brook Reese to Marina Brutsky and Oleg Kuts for property in Wysox Twp. for $268,000.
Frederick J. Lamont and Betty J. Lamont to Scott J. Lamont and Georgia S. Lamont for 2 properties in Leroy Twp. for $1.
Samuel A. Schwartz and Judy R. Schwartz to Abraham S. Schwartz and Laura M. Schwartz for property in Canton Twp. for $207,000.
Wayne T. Huddleston and France Huddleston to Michael R. Marmor and Teal L. Marmor for property in Athens Twp. for $270,000.
James R. Meehan and Brenda H. Meehan to Thomas J. DeLuca and Sirintorn DeLuca for property in Albany Twp. for $168,000.
James S. Magee and Patricia E. Magee to Patricia E. Magee for property in Tuscarora Twp. for $1.
Kim F. Fairchild to Codie Relyea and Margaret Cowan for 2 properties in Sheshequin Twp. for $15,000.
Gerould Family Trust, Kenneth E. Gerould trustee, Alene M. Gerould trustee, Darla Sielaff co-trustee and Nancy Galleher co-trustee to Nancy Galleher, Edward Gerould and Shane Gerould for property in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Robert A. Young and Lori Chester Young to A Place to Rome for property in Rome Twp. for $496,000.
William Marshall Jr. and Laraine M. Fox to Peter D. Hichens for property in Granville Twp. for $342,500.
Margrit Wieback trustee, Wieback Family Trust, First Citizens Community Bank trustee to Pennmarc Resources for property in Armenia Twp. for $1.
Francis X. Melly to Melvin Holdings for property in Wyalusing Borough for $80,000.
Shari Giroux Rosenberry trustee, Stuart M. Giroux trustee, Paul G. Giroux Revocable Living Trust, Jean R. Giroux Revocable Living Trust, Stuart Michael Giroux executor and Jean R. Giroux executor to Stuart M. Giroux, Shari Giroux Rosenberry, Shari Giroux Rosenberry trustee, Stuart M. Giroux trustee, Jean R. Giroux Testamentary Trust for property in Herrick Twp. for $1.
Mary Ann Sheets, Mary Ann Monroe (aka) to Martin D. Sheets for property in South Creek Twp. for $1.
Tax Claim Bureau of Bradford County to Leon Bahl and Deadra Bahl for property in Athens Twp. for $1,799.01.
Francis J. Dastoli executor, George J. Oravetz Estate, Francis Dastoli, Patricia Dastoli, Michelle Hamberger and Steven Oravetz to Courtney E. Fulmer for property in Orwell Twp. $200,000.
Joseph F. Doherty and Sandra Doherty to Pennymac Loan Services for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $10.
Roger D. Henson and Linda R. Henson to Justin L. Zimmerman and Rebekah Zimmerman for property in Granville Twp. for $130,000.
Iona Betty May Green Estate, Betty Green (aka), William F. Green Jr. co-executor, Arthur C. Green co-executor to Patrick D. Brown Jr. and Kayla Brown for property in Towanda Twp. for $141,500.
Kermit D. Delong Jr. and Elaine S. Delong to Ralph W. J. Rich Sr. and Lynn D. Rich for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $115,000.
Margo Miller to Daniel Farnsworth for property in Columbia Twp. for $23,000.
Dale R. Haubrich and Judy L. Haubrich to Dawson L. Otis for property in Overton Twp. for $198,404.
Janet W. Frutchey to Judith E. Kilian and Robert J. Kilian for property in Athens Twp. for $77,000.
Bruce R. Thall, Ralph B. Thall executor, Alberta E. Thall Estate, Alberta Thall (aka) to Ashley Colegrove for 2 properties in Albany Twp. for $1.
Benjamin M. Stafford and Lynse B. Stafford to Benjamin M. Stafford for 2 properties in Springfield Twp. for $1.
David DeCristo and Amy L. DeCristo to Todd J. O'Malley and Elizabeth O'Malley for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $10,000.
Joseph B. Blood III to Mary Jo Vanderpool for property in Athens Twp. for $300,000.
Walters Farm Partnership, Kenneth Lee Walters, Dora E. Walters to Matthias Fisher Welles and Kelly L. Welles for 4 properties in Ulster Twp. and 2 properties in Athens Twp. for $1,800,000.
Robert Scafide Sr. to Robert Scafide Sr. and Jennifer Rutter for property in Terry Twp. for $1.
Cindy Rinebold, Cindy Colon (nbm) and Carlo Colon to Milton H. Olinger Jr. and Sarah J. Olinger for property in Ridgebury Twp. fr $255,000.
Vida Finch to Savannah R. Forbes and Jayme Hull for property in Athens Borough 1st Ward for $85,106.
Autumn R. Putnam, Autumn R. Johnson (nbm) to H & R Real Estate Holdings and Kendale Capital for property in Wyalusing Borough for $73,000.
Harold R. Warfle and Margaret E. Warfle to James L. Shanks Jr. and Danean Shanks for property in North Towanda Twp. for $1.
Maryann Asher to Dale C. Clark, Keith Clark and Michelle Clark for property in Herrick Twp. for $1.
Carol R. Garvin to Carol R. Garvin and Christopher B. Garvin for property in Troy Twp. for $1.
David Warner Burbage J. executor, David Warner Burbage Sr. Estate, David W. Burbage (aka) to David Warner Burbage Jr., David Warner Burbage Jr. executor, David Warner Burbage Jr. trustee, David Warner Burbage Sr. Estate and Brenda Lee Burbage for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
Vern K. Robinson and Athena Robinson to Dustin D. Clark and Tarah D. Clark for property in South Creek Twp. for $47,000.
Dietech Financial to Ray W. Byers for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $52,000.
Pennymac Loan Services to Secretary of Veterans Affairs for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $10.
Julie Arnold to Michael C. Campbell and Julie Arnold for property in Asylum Twp. for $138,381.
