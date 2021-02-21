The following property transactions have been recorded recently in Bradford County:
Joseph R. Thomas to Craig W. Havens and Martha E. Havens for property in Granville Twp. for $70,000.
Charles E. Berry and Audrey L. Berry to Timothy Bennett and Deborah Bennett for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Fannie Mae (AKA), Federal National Mortgage Association to David M. Hall for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $126,000.
Clifford L. Judson Executor, Clifford M. Judson Estate to Grady P. Robinson and Maggie Mae Morris for property in Monroe Twp. for $85,000.
Donna Stout to Christopher McClintic for property in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
Anderson, Charlett Youngs (NKA) and Waldo Youngs to RTG3 Properties for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $11,614.
John N. Koch and Lori S. Koch to John R. Roupp and Michelle S. Roupp for property in Troy Borough for $30,000.
David N. Bailey Jr. to North Pine Estate for property in Burlington Twp. for $150,000.
Lawrence L. Rubert Family Trust, Patricia A. Davis Trustee to Robert Eugene Geiger for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $142,000.
Martin G. Kone and Sasha J. Kone to Patrick Rabago and Shyanne Rabago for 2 properties in Herrick Twp. and Standing Stone Twp. for $200,000.
Earl Scott, Linda Scott (POA), Linda Scott to Dale F. Shedden and Mertie L. Shedden for property in Troy Twp. for $5,000.
Samuel A. Schwartz, Raymond J. Miller, Joseph A. Miller and Canton Country School to Samuel A. Schwartz, Abraham S. Schwartz and Canton Country School for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
Jennie L. Turner, Jennie L. Stedge (NBM) and Dale L. Stedge to Chester O. Turner Jr. for property in Canton Borough 1st Ward for $1.
Margaret N. Shipman and Cal Shipman to Margaret N. Shipman Trustee, Cal Shipman Trustee, Shipman Living Trust for property in Wysox twp. for $1.
Timothy Bennett, Deborah Bennett and Nathan Bennett to Brandy A. Vanderpool and Merton G. Walter Jr. for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $179,900.
Donna Stout to Christopher McClintic for property in Smithfield Twp. for $1.
