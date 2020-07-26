The following property transactions have been recorded in Bradford County Court:
A&S Imports LLC and Abida Masoud to Robert C. Smith and Laura Smith of Athens for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Robert Prichard to Robert Prichard of Sugar Run for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Bud G. Rosh and Tammie L. Rosh to Brandon Taylor Sicker and Anya Rose Sickler of Sayre for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Lisa A. McFall, Lisa A. Davy (NBM) and Rodger Davy to Rodger Davy and Lisa A. Davy of Canton for property in Canton Twp. for $1.
First Citizens Community Bank to J&R Assets of Colora, Maryland, J & R Assets (AKA) for property in Sayre Borough Third Ward for $45,000.
Thomas D. Weaver and Ann F. Weaver, Ann M. Weaver (AKA) to Thomas D. Weaver and Ann M. Weaver of Sayre for property in South Waverly Borough for $0.
Frank S. Balchune, Christian Balchune and Geanna Balchune to Camp Apache Cabin LLC of Hughestown for property in Wilmot Twp. for $1.
Ellynn L. Somogy and Ronald S. Somogy, Ronald S. Somogy (POA) to Jay T. Hohenhaus and Susan H. Hohenhaus of Morehead City, North Carolina for property in Springfield Twp. for $205,000.
Brandon Gray and Julie Gray to Christopher Lynch of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for &157,000.
Dorinda M. Kennedy and Patrick J. Kennedy to Michael J. Kennedy of Athens for property in Athens Twp. for $325,000.
Ditech Financial to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma for property in South Waverly Borough for $10.
Marlene D. Hulsizer to Mariah Lutz and Andrew Ogle of Towanda for property in North Towanda Twp. for $170,000.
Rothstein & Associates to Toby A. Lee of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough Fourth Ward for $205,000.
John R. Gardner to Cavallo Mineral Partners of Canonsburg for property in Burlington Twp. for $10.
Dounia Ehrets, Dounia Fontana (FKA) and Daniel Ehrets to David J. Gratkowski and Cathy L. Gratkowski of Allentown for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $150,000.
Thomas C. Thomson III executor and Thomas C. Thompson Jr. Estate to Benjamin DeNault of Towanda for property in Wysox Twp. for $300,500.
Seven Buck Sportsmens Club to Shawn M. Castle and Mariah L. Castle of Segiun, Texas for property in Armenia Twp. for $35,000.
Jamie L. Hudak and Tracey S. Hudak to Mark J. Pettitt and Misty J. Pettitt of Mainsburg for property in Armenia Twp. for $1.
Timothy J. Teeter and Laura L. Teeter to Pristine Vision of Rome for property in Athens Borough Third Ward for $32,000.
Albert H. Gilliland and AnnMarie Gilliland for AnnMarie Gilliland and Marisa J. Gilliland of Granville Summit for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
Barry O. Hafer Jr. administrator, Donald Hafer administrator and Barry O. Hafer Estate to Donald Hafer trustee, Barry O. Hafer Jr. trustee, Barry O. Hafer trust and Barry O. trust for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $1.
