The following property transactions have been recorded in Bradford County:
Jack L. Burbage and Jeannie M. Burbage to Brittnie M. Wesneski and Geoff Wesneski of Columbia Cross Roads for 2 properties in Springfield Twp. for $1.
Ralph A. Jennings and Sherrill A. Jennings to Donald E. Goodwin, Tammy S. Goodwin and William J. Jennings of Monroeton for property in West Burlington Twp. for $1.
Leroy C. Suydam and Victoria M. Suydam to Sean S. Miller of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Borough for $70,000.
Christopher M. Kelly and Jennifer J. Kelly to Robert J. Stowits and Elizabeth J. Stowits of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $75,000.
Ralph C. Mack, Kurtis S. Weiss, Penelope A. Mack Executrix, Ralph C. Mack Estate, Judy A. Weiss Executrix, Kurtis S. Weiss Estate and Kurt S. Weiss Estate (AKA) to Penelope A. Mack and Judy A. Weiss of Pennsburg, Pa. for property in Windham Twp. for $1.
Ralph C. Mack Partner, Kurt K. Weiss Partner, Mack and Weiss Trading, Penelope A. Mack Executrix, Ralph C. Mack Estate, Judy A. Weiss Executrix, Kurt S. Weiss Estate and Kurtis S. Weiss Estate (AKA) to Penelope A. Mack and Judy A. Weiss of Pennsburg, Pa. for property in Windham Twp. for $1.
Harold B. Harrington and Ena Harrington to Joe. H. Stephenson of New Albany for property in Terry Twp. for $70,000.
Eric Koenig and Angelique Koenig to John W. Livezey and Elizabeth M. Livezey of New Albany for property in Overton Twp. for $12,000.
Matthew A. Smith to Debbie E. Chilson of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $78,000.
John E. Vincent and Cynthia M. Vincent to Peter Lambert of Austin, Texas for property in Monroe Twp. for $3,000.
Gladys D. Middendorf to Peter Lambert of Austin, Texas for property in Terry Twp. for $9,000.
Elizabeth A. McGuire to Jennifer L. Mosier of Towanda for property in Rome Borough for $90,000.
Seth E. Campbell and Barbara L. Campbell to Michael G. Earle and Erin D. Earle of New Albany for property in Terry Twp. for $300,000.
Michael J. Wilson and Renee Shores Wilson to Richard Galletti and Patricia Galletti of Towanda for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $235,000.
Jacob J. Anthony and Odile J. Anthony to Camden Bennett of LeRaysville for 2 properties in Pike Twp. for $165,000.
Ann C. Valoroso to Marcus X. Navarro of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $148,400.
Carolyn M. Bryington Executrix, Paul E. Bryington Estate and Paul Edward Bryington Estate (AKA) to Carolyn M. Bryington of Gillett for property in South Creek Twp. for $1.
Michelle K. Caprella Executrix, Debra M. Sharp Executrix and Sharon K. May Estate to Clinton J. Walters of Canton for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $1.
Greg Haverly Administrative Chair, Irene Wright Trustee, Ray Root Trustee, Monroeton United Methodist Church, Powell United Methodist Church (FKA) and Methodist Episcopal Church of Powell (FKA) to Monroe Township of Monroeton for 2 properties in Monroe Twp. for $65,000.
Janet E. Lambert to Eileen A.L. Hall of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough First Ward for $1.
Patricia Cowden to George Cowden and Beth Cowden of Hatboro, Pa. for property in Sheshequin Twp. for $1.
Abrama J. Capece and Teresa M. Capece to Eric Steven Treaster, Eric Treaster (AKA) and Erin Treaster of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Springfield Twp. for $140,000.
Earl D. Clark and Carol Clark to Andrea K. Irvine, Andrea McLinko (AKA) and Brandon McLinko of Towanda for property in Towanda Twp. for $30,000.
Lester Price to Mark Douglas Singer and Marjorie Singer of Meshoppen for property in Terry Twp. for $163,000.
R L D S Inc. to Trenna L. Cannavino of Athens for property in Athens Borough 2nd Ward for $44,500.
Anthony F. Potter to Patrick S. McGrath of Warren Center for property in Warren Twp. for $229,000.
Michael Dillon Marino to Richard E. Roberts of Monroeton for property in Monroe Twp. for $188,500.
Peggy L. Walters to Kathryn Walters of Granville Smt. for property in West Burlington Twp. for $1.
Peggy L. Walters to Robert A. Walters Jr. and Kimberly Ann Walters of Sellersville, Pa. for property in West Burlington Twp. for $1.
Giuseppe Mignano and Kathryn V. Mignano to Shawn M. Castle and Mariah L. Castle of Troy for property in Armenia Twp. for $50,000.
William T. Franks and Jodi L. Franks to Neil R. Saunders and Candy J. Saunders of Gillett for property in Wells Twp. for $36,000.
Deadra Bahl and Leon Bahl to Kendra N. Benjamin and Wesley J. Utter of Gillett for property in South Creek Twp. for $139,900.
Jay R. Spencer Jr. Estate, Jay R. Spencer Estate (AKA), Claudia Jackson Executor and Lester J. Spencer Executor to David E. Coolbaugh and Marilyn Coolbaugh of Towanda for property in Towanda Borough 3rd Ward for $134,900.
Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation to H & R Real Estate Holdings of Dushore for property in Towanda Borough 2nd Ward for $43,700.
Velda M. Johnson to Donald C. Shrimp II of Monroeton for property in Standing Stone Twp. for $1.
Visions Federal Credit Union to William Buck and Michelle Buck of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $51,600.
James E. Schnure, Carolyn S. Schnure and Karl W. Schnure to Michael C. Kilmer and Louann B. Kilmer of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Borough for $157,500.
Janet M. Packer to Isaac D. Umstadter of Wellsboro for property in Granville Twp. for $38,000.
John W. Swiss to Holly Ann Schiavo and Autumn Larkin of Bensalem, Pa. for property in Rome Twp. for $1.
Lisa E. Ceraolo to Emily Ceraolo of Las Cruces, New Mexico for property in Towanda Twp. for $86,495.54.
Joseph R. Thomas to Benjamin I. Havens of Granville Smt. for property in Granville Twp. for $170,000.
Sue Nivers Executrix, Suzanne A. Niver Executrix (AKA) and Dean P. Granger Estate to Mary Kate Stephens and Jarritt William Zerby of Gillett for property in Ridgebury Twp. for $180,000.
Edwin R. Pipher and Allyson T. Pipher to Edwin R. Pipher and Allyson T. Pipher of Phoenix, Maryland for 2 properties in Sheshequin Twp. for $1.
Gary A. Warner and Lenora I. Warner to Christian H. Murray of Milan for 2 properties in Smithfield Twp. for $165,000.
Paul A. Raup and Judy A. Raup to Kristi Nelson of Canton for 2 properties in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $3,000.
Lakeview Loan Servicing to S & B Home Solutions of Ulster for property in South Waverly Borough for $52,500.
Diane G. Ackerman to Jediah Yale and Jennifer Yale of Ulster for property in Ulster Twp. for $155,000.
Wallace E. Nichols and Jean L. Nichols to Donald M. Allen and Amy S. Allen of East Smithfield for 2 properties in Smithfield Twp. for $208,127.
April Patrick and James Patrick to Timothy S. Roach and Paula L. Roach of Clifton, Illinois for property in Pike Twp. for $145,000.
Jennifer R. Quick, Jennifer R. Alexander (NBM) and Bruce G. Alexander Jr. to Wayne M. Vandegrift of Gillett for property in South Creek Twp. for $6,057.21.
Kenneth A. Ackley Administrator, Pamela I. Nelson Administrator and Timothy C. Ackley Estate to Cody Ackley of Pine Mountain, Georgia for property in Asylum Twp. for $1.
Bradford County Treasurer, Treasurer of Bradford County, Zelda E. Frederick Estate to Claire A. Waldmeyer and Edythe E. Waldmyer of Roaring Branch for property in Canton Borough 2nd Ward for $1,929.45.
Judith E. Whitmer to Chemung Canal Trust Company of Elmira, New York for property in Athens Twp. for $1.
Athens Food & Fuel Stop, Bradford County Treasurer, Treasurer of Bradford County to Omar Alsayed of Athens for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $35,020.22.
Omar Alsayed to Sutton Rentals of Sayre for property in Athens Borough 3rd Ward for $46,802.49.
Charlett Anderson to RTG3 Properties of Athens for property in Sayre Borough 4th Ward for $10.
Mary A. Brown to Feather in the Cap of Sayre for property in Sayre Borough 2nd Ward for $155,000.
Stephen C. Olsheski Jr. to Donald R. Bailey of Towanda for property in Asylum Twp. for $2,213.64.
David DeCristo and Amy L. DeCristo to Leroy Sportsman Association Inc. of Canton for 2 properties in Granville Twp. for $63,505.
Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jamie R. Mullen of Athens for property in Athens Twp. for $185,000.
Cheryl B. Gross and Fred J. Gross to Cheryl B. Gross of Columbia Cross Roads for property in Columbia Twp. for $1.
Henry Brothers to Walter G. Henry Jr. of New Albany for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
Henry Brothers to Cheryl A. Henry of Kansas City, Missouri for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
Henry Brothers to Walter G. Henry Jr. of New Albany for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
Henry Brothers to Cheryl A. Henry of Kansas City, Missouri for property in Albany Twp. for $1.
Michelle A. Horton to Karl Russ and Susie Dukes of Big Flats, New York for property in South Creek Twp. for $38,000.
Michelle M. Shaffer to Michelle M. Shaffer of Wyalusing for property in Wyalusing Twp. for $1.
