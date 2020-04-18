A new national initiative is helping people support their local hospitals on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through the website, www.ProtectTheHeroes.org, people can support hospital emergency relief funds of their choosing to help these facilities with personal protective equipment or other financial needs related to the coronavirus.
How donations are applied are determined by each hospital.
“We created Protect the Heroes so that if you just have $1 to spare, you can make a difference at this critical time for the hospital that serves you and your family. Donations are going directly to give the hospital workers in your community the support that they desperately need,” said The Creative Coalition CEO Robin Bronk. “The Creative Coalition is honored to launch #ProtectTheHeroes with the Association for Healthcare Philanthropy and the American Hospital Association to help our frontline hospital workers win the fight against coronavirus.”
“The COVID-19 pandemic will have financial consequences for our hospitals,” said Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti. “To address the needs of patients and caregivers impacted by COVID-19, and to support emerging areas of greatest need, Guthrie has set up an Emergency Response Fund for those who may be interested in providing immediate resources to be deployed for this and future emergencies. A donation to Guthrie’s Emergency Response Fund, through the Protect the Heroes campaign, ensures all of Guthrie’s facilities have the supplies they need to treat the communities we serve during these unprecedented times.”
