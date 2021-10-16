Racks on the Rocks raises money in breast cancer fight

TOWANDA BOROUGH – Towanda On The Rocks went pink Friday in support of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation, which provides emotional support, financial assistance, education, and other services to those battling the disease.
There was a pink spaghetti dinner, pink cupcakes, a variety of pink drinks, and a pink selfie backdrop. Pink was encouraged for patrons’ outfits as well. In fact, anyone who came in wearing pink or a shirt related to breast cancer awareness was entered into a raffle for a gift bag.
Friday’s Racks on the Rocks party was also held in partnership with a post office fundraiser for breast cancer.
“It’s nice to give back to the community,” said owner Taylor Smith.
According to employee Jalisa Chandler, the idea initially came from another staff member in line with Smith’s mission to give back to the community through the new business. The idea took off from there.
“There were just ideas after ideas after ideas, and it all just came together,” Chandler said.
Towanda On The Rocks hopes to keep this fundraiser going each year, especially with the prevalence of breast cancer in the nation.
“It hits home for a lot of people,” Chandler said. “Almost everyone is either related to or knows someone who has had it (breast cancer) and either lost their battle or survived.”
Chandler watched her great aunt battle breast cancer while growing up.
“She kicked butt,” she said.
Kevin Doupe was one of the night’s performers and reiterated about how prevalent the disease is as he said he was grateful to be a part of Friday’s event and to help the community in any way.
Doupe played from 7 to 10 p.m., and then DJ Holly kept the party going until 2 a.m.
Smith said future plans include doing something for Child Hunger Outreach Partners and You Too Animal Rescue. For him, these fundraisers are a way to show their appreciation for how these organizations support the community.
“If there are organizations that are looking for benefits and establishments to help fundraise, we’re very open – especially for very local organizations,” Smith added. “We really want to be tied to the community and giving back, especially locally.”
October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
