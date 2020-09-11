TOWANDA BOROUGH – Rainbow’s End, a thrift shop in downtown Towanda whose proceeds benefit the Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital, is ready to reopen next week.
According to Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital Auxiliary President Marguerite Shaner, volunteers met on Wednesday to formulate plans for a safe re-opening of the shop on Monday.
Volunteers have extensively cleaned the inside of the store and have set aside time each day that it is open for regular cleaning. The store is also not accepting any new donations and will not sell any toys until 2021. In addition, the dressing room will be closed and customers will not be able to try on any clothes.
Customers will be required to wear a mask and will not be allowed in the store with out one that covers their nose and mouth. With a limited number of masks for sale, the auxiliary is hoping to receive mask donations from community groups that they can sell for $1 each.
“We are all trying to lessen the spread of the coronavirus,” Shaner said.
Rainbow’s End will also be limiting the number of customers inside the store at one time to ensure safe distancing, and ask parents to visit the store while their children are in school if possible.
The store will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Those with questions can call Shaner at (570) 265-5960.
