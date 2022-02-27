Randall E. Black, CEO and president of First Citizens Community Bank headquartered in Mansfield, was recently recognized in the Central Penn Business Journal’s Power 100 List. To be included in the list, individuals must be leaders who shape their communities and influence the quality of life in the region. The list is not ranked or scored, rather its purpose is to showcase the men and women who make a difference while recognizing their accomplishments.
Since assuming the role of CEO and president in 2004, Black’s vision for the company has always included social responsibility and good citizenship. Over the past 11 years, FCCB has donated over $2.5 million to education and in 2020 and 2021, they’ve focused time, talent and monetary donations toward organizations serving those impacted by the Pandemic. Their efforts resulted in FCCB being ranked one of the top five banks in PA for their customer service efforts during the Pandemic. And in 2021, FCCB was recognized as a runner up for the Corporate Philanthropy Award, which recognizes a corporation or corporate foundation that demonstrates outstanding commitment through financial support and volunteerism, and one who encourages and motivates others to take philanthropic leadership roles in the community.
Black’s commitment to the advancement of Agriculture and to farmers throughout the markets they serve has made a real difference. FCCB is now ranked one of the top ag lenders in the country and Black serves on several organizations that impact agriculture, including the Penn State University Board of Trustees, the PA Bankers Association and the Northern Tier Grow Ag committee, a group currently working to bring new opportunities to Pennsylvania farmers.
“I am honored to be recognized by the Central Penn Business Journal and to be included with such a respected group of individuals,” said Black. “I couldn’t do what I do without the support of my family or without the commitment of the best team of employees who understand that caring for our customers includes taking care of the communities in which they live, work and play.”
FCCB has grown significantly since Black assume leadership in 2004 and is now $2.1 billion in assets operating 31 branches in three states. For the last 14 years, the bank has been ranked one of the top performing community banks in the nation by a variety of organizations who measure bank performance. The FCCB footprint was primarily in the northern tier of Pennsylvania; however, under Black’s leadership, they now also operate offices in Lebanon, Lancaster, Schuylkill, Centre, Clinton and Chester counties in Pennsylvania, Wellsville, New York, and have extended into the state of Delaware. FCCB announced their plans to open their 32nd office in Ephrata, Pennsylvania.
Black was recently named vice chairman of the board at FCCB and Citizens Financial Services, Inc. In 2021, he was appointed by the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia as a Class A Director. Black has long served the PA Bankers Association and is a member of the Betterment Organization of Mansfield and the Fund for Northern Tier Development.
