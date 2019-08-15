The Towanda Riverfest Committee welcomed sponsors to Pickering Winery Wednesday evening as part of an annual tradition showing appreciation for their support. Pictured are committee members, from left (bottom row) Mary Ann Harris, Dalton Maynard, Lori Kingsley, (top row) Kim Benjamin, Bill Roof and Stacy Schoonover. Sponsors who were in attendance included, from left (bottom row) Mary Maryott from Villa Sena, Matt Hicks with The Daily Review, Mary Pickering with Pickering Winery (top row) Jim Pickering with Pickering Winery, Monte Hughey with Signs Vinyl Lettering, Alan Park with VFW Post 6072, and Jim Lacek and Kyle Lane representing Towanda Borough. Towanda Riverfest kicks off at 5:45 p.m. today along the Merrill Parkway with an opening ceremony followed by amusements, Maggie Frawley dancers, Bingo, the Red Eyes band, and a karaoke contest. Festivities will continue through Saturday when the Fire Over Water fireworks show lights up the night sky.  