Recognized for 50 years

State Rep. Clint Owlett (R-68) presented Jim Collins with a citation from the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in recognition of his 50 years as an insurance agent and owner of Jim Collins Insurance in Alba.
“Jim is a valued member of the community,” said Owlett. “Our small business owners are the backbone of our state, providing jobs, boosting local revenue, and supporting area civic and youth organizations. I want to thank Jim for his contributions and congratulate him for 50 years of success in the insurance industry.”
Collins started his business in 1969 in Williamsport and moved to Canton in 1979. Jim Collins Insurance is now located at 87 Windfall Road in Alba.
