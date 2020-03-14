TOWANDA BOROUGH — A 93-year-old diner with an interesting history is for sale once again in Towanda.
Chris Tunnah had purchased the historic Red Rose Diner car for $65,000 in 2018, according to a previous listing of Bradford County property transactions. He had intended to move the diner to Newport, Rhode Island, but rising costs sidelined that plan. A GoFundMe was started that only raised $1,165 of its $15,000 goal, although it still appears active today.
The diner is listed for sale on Howardhanna.com for $95,000, although it has a Century 21 sign out front. Attempts to clarify the situation were unsuccessful.
The Red Rose Diner is a 1927 Tierney diner, which evolved from diner cars on trains. Patrick J. Tierney, who coined the term diner, had seen the value in a static units instead of mobile units as zoning laws were changing at the time due to the rise of the automobile. Tierney produced his diners with items of quality at the time, such as electric lighting instead of kerosene lamps, and indoor toilets instead of ones outside.
A 1927 Tierney diner, as an empty shell, was sold for $1,000 when it originally launched. In today’s economy, according to dollartimes.com, that means it would be $14,518.31 after an adjustment for inflation just for the shell. However, the Red Rose Diner comes complete with all of the equipment for a restaurant as well as an apartment attached.
The Red Rose Diner operated in Towanda from 2003 to 2017.
