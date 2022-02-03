Pennsylvania state Reps. Tina Pickett (R-110) and Clint Owlett (R-68) announced a new round of state funding to the Northern Tier Workforce Development Board. The $150,000 in state funds will be used to continue its career coach program in area school districts.
Pickett expressed optimism regarding the opportunities the program provides to students entering the workforce.
“This grant will help businesses and school districts work together to better prepare students for in-demand careers in our region and beyond in an ever-changing workforce,” said Pickett. “The board’s highly-successful career coach program is more important than ever as the economy recovers from the pandemic, and I am pleased it will be available to our young people for another year.”
The program is meant to introduce students to career pathways available to them in the area and to connect students in grades K-12 with local businesses and employers.
Developed in 2014 by the federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act, the NTWDB is run by a committee of local entrepreneurs, nonprofits, educators, and labor leaders that work to connect unemployed persons with job opportunities and skill training.
The area NTWDB is responsible for its workforce development area, which encompasses Tioga, Bradford, Sullivan, Susquehanna, and Wyoming counties. According to NTWDB’s website, Bradford and Susquehanna counties were tied for 15th lowest unemployment rates in the state as of November 2021. The Northern Tier’s workforce development area is one of 22 across the state that received a total of $3.1 million in grant funding from the Business-Education Partnership Grant Program administered by the state Department of Labor and Industry.
“We have great career opportunities here, and we have great students. We just need to bring them together,” Owlett said, lauding the efforts of the NTWDB. “This grant is an important investment in our region’s future, and I applaud the Northern Tier Workforce Development Board for its outstanding work to meet the needs of our employers and our students.”
