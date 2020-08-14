Those who hold events across Bradford County will soon get a chance to apply for the next round of Room Tax grant funding.
Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency Executive Director Robyn Cummings announced during Thursday’s commissioners meeting that the next grant cycle will open on Sept. 8 with a Facebook Live video to provide more information to potential applicants.
“I know there was concern with the pandemic if there would be monies available for the Room Tax grant and there are,” Cummings explained, although she doesn’t know how much will be available at this time.
Last year, the program awarded nearly $118,000 to 24 community organizations and tourist attractions.
Room Tax grant money is made up of 30% of revenue from the Room Tax generated from the county’s lodging and can be dedicated to marketing, promotions, and wayfinding. The remaining money funds the Bradford County Tourism Promotion Agency.
The Room Tax grant program has been in place for the past five years.
Applications will be available for download at www.visitbradfordcounty.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.