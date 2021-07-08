SAYRE BOROUGH – Sam’s Bar & Grill has announced the total funds raised during its first two community benefits of the summer.
The first, a benefit supporting the future Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter in near Towanda, was held at Sam’s on May 15, and included a motorcycle ride, car show, chicken BBQ, live music, silent auction and raffles. The event raised $3,584 to be used towards startup costs for the animal shelter.
Karen Friedenberg, president of Happy Tails No-Kill Animal Shelter, said, “We were so happy with the turnout and the amount of support and money raised for the shelter. The money generated from this event will go towards fencing for an outdoor play area for the shelter dogs.”
The second event, benefitting breast cancer awareness and the Susan G. Komen Fund, was held at Sam’s on May 22, and featured auctions, raffles, live music and more. Candy McEwen, event organizer, even collected donations to shave her head. The event was put on to help McEwen raise money to be able to participate in a three-day, 60-mile walk in San Diego in memory of her friend, Lori Robinson, who recently died from breast cancer. During the event, $2,300 was raised for the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.
McEwen said, “I cannot thank the entire staff at Sam’s enough. They go above and beyond to help so many people in need throughout our community.” She added, “The owners and entire staff are simply amazing, with true hearts of gold.”
Sam’s Bar & Grill has committed to hosting eight community benefits this year. The owners said it is important to give back to the community that has supported them, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jeff Lantz, owner of Sam’s Bar & Grill, said, “It’s been a hard year for everyone, especially these local organizations and families that were already struggling financially due to circumstances out of their control, and we’re more than happy to help out.”
Lantz added, “These benefits would not be possible without the generous support of the community, and we thank all those who donated.”
