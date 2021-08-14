SAYRE — Sam’s Bar & Grill recently helped two community members and their families pay for medical expenses.
The first cause went towards medical expenses of four-year-old Taylor Benjamin as he fights a brain tumor. They successfully raised $3,320 in total.
Becca Benjamin, Taylor’s mother said, “I can’t tell you how thankful I am that we live in a community like this, that is so willing to help out its neighbors in need. Not only will this money help with Taylor’s medical fight, but the event was a day he will never forget.”
The second event raised $6,081 for Rick Gilbert; a recent lung transplant recipient.
Gilbert said, “My family is so grateful for this support. You never expect to be facing medical bills you can’t afford unless it happens to you. Thank you to everyone who came to support our cause.”
Jeff Lantz, owner of Sam’s Bar & Grill said, “My staff puts a lot of work into hosting these events, but it’s really the community and sponsors that make them successful. We are lucky to be able to do business in a community that looks after one another and are happy to give back in any way we can.”
Sam’s Bar & Grill is hosting the third annual Quincey’s Cause Ride for Jamison starting today at 10 a.m. The event features a motorcycle ride, chicken barbecue, live music, auctions, raffles and more. All proceeds go towards the Jamison Root Fund.
