Sayre Applebee's Grill + Bar raises enough to grant two wishes

This past spring, Applebee’s Grill + Bar in Sayre hosted a Make-A-Wish® tote bag sale and in-store basket raffle to benefit Make-A-Wish® Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia. From its efforts, Applebee’s raised $9,912 to help create life-changing wishes for local kids facing critical illness. This group has also been making wishes come true throughout Bradford County since 2015, raising a total of $58,000 over the last six years.
“We are so grateful for their dedicated support and unwavering compassion over the years,” said Make-A-Wish Regional Manager Maggie O’Brien. “Thank you to the entire Applebee’s staff for helping to bring hope and happiness to wish kids and their families in the community.”
Applebee’s General Manager Mike Crummernauer stated, “We love supporting Make-A Wish. The staff is passionate about the cause and share their enthusiasm with our customers who are happy to give.”
Applebee’s will host another promotion and basket raffle at this location again this fall.
To help grants wishes for more local children in Bradford County, visit http://site.wish.org/goto/scrantonoffice2021.
