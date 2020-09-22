Sayre Business Association names Stratton as Businessperson of the Year

Melanie Stratton, the owner of Doggie ‘Doos Boutique and Barkery, has been named the 2019 Sayre Business Association Businessperson of the Year.
Stratton, the association’s vice president, was recognized last week at the close of the SBA’s meeting by President Colleen Bentley, according to the organization. The award recognizes a member who goes above and beyond to improve the local business community.
Stratton was described as a “cheerleader” for Sayre business people.
“She is a great advisor and friend to the local shop keepers,” according to the SBA. “Melanie has a pleasing disposition and is welcoming to anyone who approaches her. … Melanie’s mind is continually working on ideas to improve Sayre and her infectious smile makes downtown Sayre a great place to visit.”
Stratton grew up an animal lover in Sodus, New York.
“Her parents love telling stories of all the random animals she brought home and hid under her bed,” according to the SBA. “Melanie was known to bring in these animals, take them to the local vet clinic for their checkups and continue their care at her home. The first love of her life was her racoon named Lucy who she lived with in an apartment above her parent’s flower shop. This was also her first job. She ultimately put the flowers aside to pursue her love for animals. As a young mom and wife, Melanie began her career with animals at Sodus Veterinarian Clinic where she worked as a vet tech. In 1995 her husband’s job brought Melanie and her family to Pennsylvania. She was lost in the area until she made a trip to the Athens Animal Hospital where she was offered employment. The staff and animals became her second family and she was employed there for 10 years when she decided that she wanted more than traditional medications and treatment for animals. Melanie has a passion to improve the lives of animals the more natural way using nutrition and more holistic techniques.”
After starting work at Doggy ‘Doos, Stratton purchased the business in 2017. Since then, she has brought back the local pet food pantry and has even personally purchases thousands of dollars worth of dog and cat food for local shelters and those in need in the community.
“Using her great personality and business acumen she has grown the successful business and continually looks for ways to meet the needs of her customers,” SBA officials said.
