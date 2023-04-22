Technology has helped to streamline and make every aspect of our lives easier. The same can be said for the electric utility industry with the implementation of devices and services such as Automatic Meter Infrastructure (AMI), Substation Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), Distribution and Substation Automation (DA/SA), GIS mapping, etc.
To keep up with these changes, and to help implement technologies across their electric distribution system, Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative (SCREC) has appointed Tyler Worthen as operations assistant II, effective March 27.
Tyler has a Bachelor of Science Degree in computer and information science from ECPI University in Virginia Beach, Va. He served for eight years in the U.S. Navy and worked for six years as a sales and service technician at Frontier Communications. He was hired by SCREC on November 9, 2020, as a lineman.
“I loved being a lineman, but I look forward to learning the more technical side of this industry so I can utilize my bachelor’s degree in computer and information science,” Tyler commented. “I’m also looking to gain more knowledge by pursuing a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering, which will help the co-op grow with this technical era.”
Tyler will be crucial to the implementation of large-scale advances such as SCADA. He’ll also be tasked with routine system maintenance, whether it be in the office or at SCREC’s six substations throughout their service territory.
SCREC CEO John Lykens added, “Tyler’s combined experience in the United States Navy, Frontier Communications, and Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative make him well suited for the technically focused role of operations assistant II for the cooperative. Tyler will do an excellent job in moving the cooperative forward in deploying technologies that will help to improve outage restoration times, reduce power supply costs, and improve communications throughout our service territory.”
Tyler, his wife Amanda, and two children, Bella and Isaac, live in Hillsgrove.
