Technology has helped to streamline and make every aspect of our lives easier. The same can be said for the electric utility industry with the implementation of devices and services such as Automatic Meter Infrastructure (AMI), Substation Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA), Distribution and Substation Automation (DA/SA), GIS mapping, etc.

To keep up with these changes, and to help implement technologies across their electric distribution system, Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative (SCREC) has appointed Tyler Worthen as operations assistant II, effective March 27.