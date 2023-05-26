SCREC hires two new linemen

FORKSVILLE — Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative recently announced the hiring of Josh Heess, Jr., of Shunk, and Hunter Talcott, of Dushore. Both Heess and Talcott were hired as first-year apprentice linemen.
Heess, the son of Josh and Tamara Heess, is a 2021 graduate of Sullivan County High School. Before joining the Sullivan County cooperative on May 1 he was employed at Patterson-UTI Energy. Heess’ father is also a lineman working for Penelec, and he said he’s proud to be following in his father’s footsteps.
“I always wanted to be a lineman like my dad,” said Heess.
Talcott started working at the cooperative only one week after Heess, on May 8. Originally from Tunkhannock, he is the son of Brad and Becki Talcott and only recently made the move to the Dushore area.
Talcott has a lot of background knowledge in climbing, having been formerly employed by Henkels & McCoy as a cell tower climber and completing the Global Powerline Academy climbing school program in 2021; Students who attend the 10-week lineman school in Claysburg, Pa. learn pole climbing and get certified in pole top rescue, basic rigging, electrical theory, CPR/first aid, line construction, safety, and more.
Earlier this month Heess and Talcott attended a two-week climbing school in Indiana, Pa.
“The course was a good refresher and I learned a lot of new stuff,” said Talcott.
During the two weeks they completed basic climbing, and hung grounds, crossarms, and transformers. In addition to the physical training, both completed bookwork on the duties of a lineman.
In his free time, Heess likes to work on his truck.
“I’m a big diesel guy!” he said.
He also enjoys hunting and has 17 dairy cows.
Since moving to the area Talcott hasn’t picked up any hobbies yet, but he is excited to settle into Sullivan County and to start working at the co-op.
“I’m excited for the opportunity to get into line work and start a career here at SCREC,” he said.
“Being a cooperative lineman is a rewarding career,” said manager of electric operations Todd Molyneux. “As Josh and Hunter have joined the line department at SCREC and train as apprentices I believe they will both become great assets to the cooperative members.”
