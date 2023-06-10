DUSHORE — For nearly 10 years, Sullivan County residents and visitors have walked through the red doors of Secondhand Rose and have been greeted by smiling faces and welcoming words, not to mention the walls, racks, and shelves full of gently-used items, carefully displayed and cared for by employees.
To celebrate their 10-year anniversary, Secondhand Rose is having raffles June 21 through 24, and offering free refreshments on Saturday, June 24.
Carol Whittaker, the owner of Secondhand Rose, said that her and her family moved to Sullivan County in 2012, and she decided to start a thrift store after working in office management for most of her career.
She and her family enjoyed thrifting, and she felt that Sullivan County needed more options.
“People shop here because they like to shop here, and people shop here because they need to shop here,” Whittaker said. “It’s very fulfilling in that way. I can help people in the community with needs that they have and also collectors and people who just like to thrift.”
Whittaker said that thrifting, or buying secondhand, is a great way to reduce waste and reduce the amount of items that go into landfills.
“I’ve been doing it [thrifting] since I was a kid since my mom would take me to the flea market,” Whittaker said. “And now my daughter — she’s 15 — she loves it too.”
Whittaker said that her favorite part of being an owner of a secondhand store is helping people and being creative. In Sullivan County, opening the shop was a way to meet people and become a part of the community.
“It’s been a really fun way to meet all kinds of people,” Whittaker said. “It’s like family here. I can tell you that if you’re in this community and you need help, you’re going to get it.”
At first, people doubted Whittaker, saying that a thrift store would never survive in Sullivan County.
“It was scary, but it has blossomed into this cool place that people love to come to,” Whittaker said. “I’ve always helped other people to help their businesses be a success, but its pretty cool to do it for myself and my family.”
She said that she tries to teach her employees how to run a business, teaching them customer service is the first priority, because that is what keeps people coming back.
“If it wasn’t for my customers, I wouldn’t be here,” Whittaker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.