DUSHORE — For nearly 10 years, Sullivan County residents and visitors have walked through the red doors of Secondhand Rose and have been greeted by smiling faces and welcoming words, not to mention the walls, racks, and shelves full of gently-used items, carefully displayed and cared for by employees.

To celebrate their 10-year anniversary, Secondhand Rose is having raffles June 21 through 24, and offering free refreshments on Saturday, June 24.