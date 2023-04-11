ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Are you getting married and looking for some decorations for your big day? Maybe elegant table settings? A plush settee? Flowers in tall vases?
On Saturday, Shabby Sisters Rentals of Rome showcased some of the thousands upon thousands of items it offers for those planning special events, as it held an open house at its headquarters along Route 467 west of the Northeast schools. The open house was just one part of what should be an exciting year for the company, as it has added a line of furniture, will greatly expand its storage space, and expects to become even busier than ever.
Founded in 2018, Shabby Sisters, as owner Hope Moyer explained, is a “full-service rental company.” It offers things like table décor, furniture, faux floral pieces, linens, place settings … more than 55,000 items.
“We go pretty much anywhere,” she noted. The staff can help with not only local events, but also those in surrounding states, and it even recently did one in California. Events can be in private or public settings, and either staff or customers can do the set-up.
It’s not just for weddings, either. Items can be rented for other occasions, such as baby or bridal showers, anniversaries or Christmas parties.
The open house included displays under and beside a large tent, vendors, and other items to see inside the company’s two-story, 3,800-square-foot house. Brides-to-be and others could stroll around the grounds and building, all in a rural area surrounded by woods and hills, to dream, plan and choose.
General manager Sarah Abrams explained Moyer started out with small events, working from a she-shed at her nearby home.
“They were collecting all these things,” she noted.
The items were in the “shabby chic” style, so a friend suggested they call the business “Shabby Sisters.”
It was just table-top decorations at first, Abrams said. Then they added flowers and centerpieces, then bouquets, boutonnieres and corsages, and arches. This year, they’re introducing their line of furniture, including pieces like lounge items, farm tables and even bars.
“We’ve gone from really just the small items to this … really expanded!”
Abrams reported Shabby Sisters provided decorations for 52 events its first year, with that number doubling the next. In 2022, it grew to 152.
“We had to wash 52,000 plates!”
And they’re still growing.
“We’re on target for about 200 this year,” Moyer stated.
The staff has increased to eight, and that number probably will go up, too.
After outgrowing her she-shed, Moyer bought land, built the house and put a large “Shabby Sisters” rock sign out front. This year, she’s having a 50-by-100-foot warehouse built and attached to the house, which will provide another 5,000 square feet of storage space.
On Saturday, rooms in the house displayed tablecloths and linens, glassware, dishes, and dozens upon dozens of totes holding faux flowers in different colors – more than 100,000. Outdoors, their display included furniture like settees, chairs, side tables, a formal dining table, buffets, arches, trunk tables and carpets and smaller “finishing touches” such as books, large vases, stacked suitcases, pillows, floral arrangements and hat boxes.
“We get our inventory from everywhere,” Moyer later explained, such as antique and thrift stores and estate sales.
Bride-to-be Stephanie White of Towanda was looking over the selections that morning.
“The new furniture collection is what I came for … to see the new pieces,” she said.
She was curious about the vases, too.
“It’s great to see the different options.”
Her mother, Debbie White, was impressed.
“They have a lot of stuff to look at,” she said. “It’s helpful to see it.”
Vendors displaying items and services at the open house included: Every Little Thing, Erin Cole Photography, The Flying Taco, Twisted Brew Mobile Bar and The Barn at Windswept Farm.
