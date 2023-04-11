ORWELL TOWNSHIP – Are you getting married and looking for some decorations for your big day? Maybe elegant table settings? A plush settee? Flowers in tall vases?

On Saturday, Shabby Sisters Rentals of Rome showcased some of the thousands upon thousands of items it offers for those planning special events, as it held an open house at its headquarters along Route 467 west of the Northeast schools. The open house was just one part of what should be an exciting year for the company, as it has added a line of furniture, will greatly expand its storage space, and expects to become even busier than ever.