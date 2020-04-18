Sheetz expanding free meals for children, families

Following a successful launch, the Sheetz free Kidz Meal Bagz program has expanded to all of the company’s 600 locations.
“Our mission with the Kidz Meal Bagz program is to help as many people as possible and those who are most in need,” said Travis Sheetz, president and COO of Sheetz, Inc. “We are working hard to anticipate the need for this program, as meals are available while supplies last on a daily basis. It is our hope these meals will provide nourishment to those in need during these challenging times.”
The Kidz Meal Bagz include a turkey sandwich, chips, and a drink, and are available by asking a store employee at the register or through the drive-thru.
Sheetz anticipates that the stores will give away around 80,000 meals in the communities they serve.
The program will continue over the next two weeks before officials reevaluate it based on community need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.