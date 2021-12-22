Shore Sisters gains conditional approval for expansion project

A local business is one step closer to expanding its facilities and creating more space for customers.
Shore Sisters gained conditional approval for their expansion project from the Bradford County Planning Commission at their meeting on Tuesday.
The approval is contingent upon erosion and sediment, conservation district approval, zoning compliance and satisfaction of engineer comment and fees.
The project consists of a proposed 20,000 square foot store with drive-through, loading dock, parking and storm water management on vacant lots east of the existing store, said County Planner Megan Wanck.
The new building will be right next door to the existing store that will remain, while the existing greenhouse will be razed to create more parking.
“We are excited about the opportunity to expand our current business and offer a better experience for our customers and provide a better work environment for our employees,” said co-owner Mike Wilson.
The next steps moving forward will be to complete the planning and get approval for the project from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. They also need to coordinate with Penelec to relocate some wires, he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.