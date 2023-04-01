WYSOX — A local farmers market celebrated the grand opening of its brand new building on Golden Mile Road in Wysox Friday morning.

Shores Sisters held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location, which is right next door to its former facility. The market provides a variety of good to the public such as fresh produce, dry goods, bulk meats and deli specials. There is also a cafe, greenhouse and bakery on site.

