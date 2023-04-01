WYSOX — A local farmers market celebrated the grand opening of its brand new building on Golden Mile Road in Wysox Friday morning.
Shores Sisters held a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location, which is right next door to its former facility. The market provides a variety of good to the public such as fresh produce, dry goods, bulk meats and deli specials. There is also a cafe, greenhouse and bakery on site.
“We’re excited to open and we are really proud of the finished product that we have,” said owner Renee Wilson.
The planning process started two years ago, while construction took about a year. The business expanded its produce line and grocery line, while also adding two more greenhouses. Shore Sisters also has a cafe that now has increased seating for patrons. Wilson has future plans to create a pick-up window for quicker and more convenient service.
“We are here to serve the community and doing the best we can do that,” Wilson said. “We felt that the expanded building would better serve the community and we have a lot more to offer now.”
The renovations provide a better working atmosphere for the market’s staff of around 40 employees, Wilson stated. There are no plans yet for the business’ old building, while its silo will be used for outdoor seating.
Shores Sisters has been a staple of the Wysox community for many years now. It all started in 2004 under a yellow carnival tent where Wilson and her sister Raya Shores selling sweet corn. The tent was set up on the original location of her grandma, Glenda Shores’ store called Shore Short Stop. The store sold ice cream, deli food and gas from 1980 to 1994. The sisters proceeded to create a store of their own.
“In 2008, we put up a small skid shed that we started selling plants, Christmas trees, pumpkins and produce,” Wilson said. “Then in 2012, when my husband and I got married, we built the previous building that we were in up until this week.”
The business continues to be a source of unity and collaboration between Wilson and family. Her sister, Rachel is now the cafe manager inside the store.
Wilson is excited about the new building and how its upgrades can improve services to the public.
“We are offering quality products at a fair price,” she said. “We just wanted a better shopping experience for our local customers and the ones that travel in from out of town.”
