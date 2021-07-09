WYALUSING TOWNSHIP – Wyalusing Township businesses located in cluster commercial, multiple occupant and shopping center buildings are currently limited to signs as large as 16 square feet on their storefronts.
However, a proposal to the township’s zoning is looking to change that.
The Wyalusing Township Supervisors want to allow signs as big as 64 square feet at these locations. Signs can either be a solid panel or open lettering, Supervisor Chairman Marvin Meteer explained.
“We have several businesses in our shopping square area that, on their building, have a bigger than a 16 square foot sign,” Secretary and Treasurer Maxine Meteer said. She added that the current dimensions aren’t very large for those trying to make their businesses stand out.
Business signs that are part of a freestanding sign advertising the entire property will still be subject to the maximum 16 square feet guideline.
A public hearing about the proposed change is schedule for 6 p.m. on Aug. 3 at the Wyalusing Township Municipal Building, which is located at 41654 Route 6.
Those who are interested in reviewing the proposal beforehand are asked to schedule an appointment with Maxine Meteer by calling (570) 746-1535.
