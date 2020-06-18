The Bradford County Commissioners and Sayre Borough Council have announced the Small Business Support Program to assist businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This program is being funded through the Community Development Block Grant Program coronavirus supplemental funds authorized by the CARES Act and are specifically designated to prevent, prepare for and respond to coronavirus and other infectious disease outbreaks. The total funding available through the program is $166,152 for Bradford County businesses and $64,967 Sayre Borough businesses.
In an effort to streamline potential applications for the program, Bradford County and Sayre Borough have formed a partnership with the Progress Authority and Trehab Community Action Partnership. The Progress Authority and Trehab will serve as a clearinghouse for small businesses interested in pursuing the funds to ensure compliance with the program. These funds are available for businesses that can demonstrate a disruption in services related to the coronavirus outbreak, having less than 50 full time employees as of March 1, 2020 and having been in business since March 1, 2019. Eligible expenses include direct payments for rent/mortgage, utilities, insurance, legal fees, supplies and advertising. Qualifying small businesses may be eligible for up to $5,000 and expenses are capped at 90 days. The full set of program guidelines can be found on the Progress Authority and Bradford County websites. For more information please contact the Progress Authority via email at cbpa@epix.net (preferred) or by telephone at (570) 265-0937.
