Southwestern Energy Company has donated $50,000 to the Commission on Economic Opportunity and its Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank to further support efforts in addressing food insecurity and promoting proper nutrition in Pennsylvania communities.
“This winter will be especially difficult for those who are struggling from the impacts of the unprecedented year,” said Mike Narcavage, senior government and community affairs manager for Southwestern Energy. “We live by a formula of being the ‘Right People doing the Right Things’ at SWN, and we are proud to support the food bank – a respected organization in northeastern Pennsylvania – in getting families the food they need.”
The food bank contribution adds to nearly $18,000 that SWN donated during the holiday season to nine regional organizations that are helping families across Susquehanna, Wyoming, Tioga, Bradford and Lycoming counties, including $6,000 to Susquehanna County Interfaith and $3,000 to Interfaith Friends in Tunkhannock.
The Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank, a program of CEO’s Monsignor Andrew J. McGowan Center for Healthy Living, provides faith-based nonprofit organizations with food assistance to carry out CEO’s mission of reducing the effects of poverty among low income and vulnerable populations. The program distributes nutritious food items to families in Lackawanna, Luzerne, Susquehanna and Wyoming counties, and partners with more than 160 agencies, including food pantries, homeless shelters, soup kitchens and after-school and summer programs for children.
“We are very grateful for the generosity of SWN during this difficult time,” said Gene Brady, executive director of commission on economic opportunity and the Weinberg Regional Food Bank. “So many people are struggling, but because of supporters like SWN, families have a place to turn to for nutritious food.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.