SPARKS contributes to Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.

A head start program recently earned a big boost of support from a regional credit union.
First Heritage Federal Credit Union utilized its SPARK program to provide school supplies to Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. The education program obtained school supplies that included scissors, glue sticks, crayons and paper.
SPARK is an acronym for Spirit, Philanthropy, Action, Responsibility, Kindness. FHFCU oversees the program to “show [its] support and appreciation to the non-profits and agencies that have done so much for our communities in various ways,” according to its website.
The donation was made possible when FHFCU Marketing/Community Specialist Christy Parsons coordinated the effort with Nancy Stamilio, the FHFCU Wellsboro Branch manager. Stamilio is also a BTHS, Inc. board member. The education team of Parsons, Tessa Kirk, Phyllis Marriner, Sandy Button and Apryl Tubbs expressed excitement about the big donation.
