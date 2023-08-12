SPARKS contributes to Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc.

First Heritage Federal Credit Union’s SPARK program contributed school supplies to Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. Pictured from left receiving the supply donations are Education Supervisor Tessa Kirk, Education Supervisor Phyllis Marriner, FHFCU/SPARK coordinator Christy Parsons, Education Supervisor Sandy Button, and Family Services Supervisor Apryl Tubbs.

 Photo Provided

A head start program recently earned a big boost of support from a regional credit union.

First Heritage Federal Credit Union utilized its SPARK program to provide school supplies to Bradford-Tioga Head Start, Inc. The education program obtained school supplies that included scissors, glue sticks, crayons and paper.