TROY — Laurel Health is excited to announce that Jenny Sparling, psychiatric mental health nurse practitioner (PMHNP), is accepting new patients aged 18 and up at the Troy Laurel Health Center, 45 Mud Creek Road in Troy.

Sparling began her healthcare career in inpatient nursing, but the dire need for mental health services across the country inspired her to specialize in mental and behavioral health. As a graduate of Troy Senior High School, she is excited to be providing care in the rural communities she calls home.