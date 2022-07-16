Stir gives Troy a new coffee shop and gathering place

TROY — Just a place for the people of Troy to congregate and enjoy some good quality coffee. That simple mission statement from Allie Earle is the driving impetus of her new cafe, Stir.
Earle, a Troy native, did not always dream of owning her own business on Main Street. Originally she went to college, specifically Mansfield University just 16 miles west on Route 6 where she got a degree in nursing. She’d been working at Arnot as a labor and delivery nurse since graduating there. She got the taste for
“I was helping my family set up Building No. 9,” she said, gesturing to another of Troy’s independent food stops just down and across the street, “and I loved the process and thought I’d want to do it myself.”
When the location on the corner of Exchange and West Main Streets came up for sale, she saw her opportunity.
Stir officially opened May 10. Earle said a big challenge for her at the start was finding the right staff to help her reach her goals. Supply chain issues were another concern. But now the cafe is established.
“I’ve had people come in and sit on their laptop for hours and that’s totally fine,” she explained, “that’s what I wanted this place to be.”
Looking forward, Earle hopes to continue to grow her business and continue redesigning the exterior, including painting and replacing the awning.
Until then, she’ll continue selling coffee prepared numerous ways, as well as lemonades, bubble tea, and baked goods. It also has an ice cream window on Exchange Street for those hot days.
“We’ve come a long way and we’re improving. We’re looking forward to the future.”
