Week four has concluded for a regional competition that tests local students’ skills at money management and stock market investment.
Local students are in the midst of participating in the Bradford and Sullivan County Investment/Stock Market and Personal Budgeting Challenge. The Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy organized the challenge. The nonprofit seeks to teach students financial management skills, according to its website.
Students access the “Personal Finance Lab” and use an investment simulation and learn how to budget. The competition concludes on June 4. The student with the highest ranking portfolio will win $100, while the second place student receives $50 and third place receives $30.
Participating school districts include Athens Area, Canton Area, Northeast Bradford, Sayre Area, Towanda Area, Troy Area, Wyalusing Area and Sullivan County.
“Our Personal Finance Lab includes a Personal Budgeting Game, LMS-based Curriculum, and a stock market competition,” according to Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy. “The Stock Market Challenge offers players in grades 1-12 the opportunity to manage a hypothetical $100,000 portfolio by investing in stocks chosen from the USA markets: American, New York and NASDAQ exchanges. The competition teaches students about investing and encourages financial literacy through hands-on activities in the classroom.”
Ranking — High School — Portfolio
1. Canton High School — Tyler Sechrist — $104,851.95
2. Sullivan High School — Denise Amer — $101,454.59.
3. Canton High School — Cindy Black — $100,813.59.
4. Canton Middle School — Cindy Black — $100,584.02.
5. Troy High School — Glenn Butters — $100,227.68.
Ranking — Personal Budgeting Game — Portfolio
1. Troy High School — Glenn Butters — 31,662.
2. Canton Middle School — Cindy Black — 25,839.
3. Sullivan High School — Denise Amer — 23,728.
4. Canton High School — Tyler Sechrist — 15,353.
“Financial literacy classes teach students the basics of money management: budgeting, saving, debt, investing, giving, and more,” according to Pennsylvania Council on Financial Literacy. “That knowledge lays a foundation for students to build strong money habits early on and avoid many mistakes that lead to lifelong money struggles.”
The organization hopes to give the next generation the financial tools they need to succeed in their future endeavors.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.