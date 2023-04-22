Student learns what it takes to be a lineman

Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative hosted Lackawanna Trail student Sean Gilroy for a job shadowing experience on March 31. Sean reached out to Northern Tier Industry & Education Consortium (NTIEC) to assist him in exploring a career as a lineman.
During his visit, Sean learned about electrical safety and the cooperative business model. He had the opportunity to observe a line crew change oil circuit reclosers and interview several linemen regarding actual working conditions. Sean also spent time with Nick Berger, senior director of engineering and operations, learning what character traits, skills, and education are helpful when pursuing a career as a lineman. The Claverack team also shared the schools in various parts of the country that offer the education and training necessary to become a lineman.
