SAYRE — Dave Radigan, co-owner of Choice 102, believes that the Fourth Annual Stuff the Bus campaign will allow the Valley area to come together and do what the community does best – give back.
Through Stuff the Bus, the community is able to donate school supplies or money to help students in need in the Waverly, Athens and Sayre school districts get ready to return to the classroom.
“I think its a great opportunity for the Valley to be the Valley and show the community what it is so good at by helping out one another in time of need,” Radigan said. “I am looking forward to it and I think it will be a fun event to volunteer with and we encourage everyone to donate what they can.”
Valley Energy is partnering with Choice 102 to kick off the supply drive with a live broadcast at Valley Energy on Friday, Aug 13. from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. All donated school materials will be evenly divided between the Athens, Sayre, and Waverly school districts.
“Even during good times there are always families in need so now especially with the pandemic going on Im sure there are even more families in need than usual,” Radigan said. “This is a great way to get the school year off to a great start and help some families not worry about the expenses.”
The supply drive runs from Friday, Aug. 13 through Wednesday Aug. 25. The collection will conclude with another live broadcast on Wednesday Aug. 25 from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. at Valley Energy.
Stuff the Bus is also sponsored by Chambers Bus Service, the Sayre Elks Club, and Encounter Church.
