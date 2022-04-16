Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative hires new CEO

The Board of Directors of Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative has selected energy veteran John Lykens as its next chief executive officer.
Lykens will join the cooperative on May 16 and assumes the CEO position on June 3. In the interim, he will be working with Craig Harting, the co-op’s retiring CEO, in a transition role. Harting has served the members of Sullivan County Rural Electric Cooperative as its CEO for 32 years.
Lykens comes to his new job from Utility Engineers, PC, located in Kingston, where he served as a principal engineer responsible for substation, transmission, and distribution design. Additional experience includes employment by four other Pennsylvania energy groups, Tri-County Rural Electric Cooperative, Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative, Penelec — A FirstEnergy Company, and the Quad Three Group.
Lykens said, “I am honored and humbled to be chosen to follow Craig Harting as Sullivan County’s next CEO and will do my best to cooperatively lead SCREC in continuing to fulfill its mission of providing safe, dependable electric energy and related services to its members in an environmentally sound and fiscally responsible manner.”
“The Sullivan County REC Board has made an excellent choice in selecting Mr. Lykens” said the co-op’s board Chairman Dave Aumen. “His broad and extensive experience will position us well in the future.“
The national search for candidates was performed by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association’s Executive Search group.
