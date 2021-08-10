Summer program helps students learn about health care

Nine students from six regional school districts, including Northeast Bradford and Wyalusing, learned about health care careers during the Northern Tier Industry and Education Consortium’s recent annual health care career experience summer program.
The week-long program was held at the Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center in Springville, where students were able to talk with professionals about possible careers in health care and learn basic skills including taking vitals, infection control, protecting patient information, and proper hand washing techniques, according to the NTIEC. There were also field trips to Tunkannock Ambulance, Endless Mountains Health Systems and Southtown Veterinary Hospital.
Students’ goals ranged from paramedic/EMS to nurse practitioners, pediatric care, trauma, dental, emergency care and primary care. According to NTIEC, students most enjoyed hearing the stories from professionals, learning basic health care skills, and meeting other students with similar interests.
The organization hopes to continue the summer program along with its fall health care externships.
For more information, call (570) 278-5038 or email Education Coordinator Deb Tierney at dtierney@ntiec.com.
