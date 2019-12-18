Tanner’s Bar and Grill in Athens Township recently brought in nearly $8,000 in donations and toys for Choice 102’s “Christmas is for Kids” radio-thon with the support of various businesses, organizations and families. Tanner’s annual toy and donation event included a bake sale and live auction. “Thank you everyone for all your help and kindness,” the business stated. “There will be many happy kids this Christmas morning.” Pictured, Tanner’s co-owner Ryan Wood (second from left) is presented with a $500 check from the Sons of the American Legion Post 246 Commander Bob White. Also pictured are, from left, Mike Shaver, Bill Reinhardt, Tanner’s co-owner John Thurston, Dan Cianfoni, Bill Waterman, Gary Cron, and Jon Touchon.