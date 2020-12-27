ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Tanner’s Bar and Grille continued its annual support of the “Christmas is for Kids” toy drive this year, raising $4,165 in cash donations and $700 in toys for the cause.
“Christmas is for Kids” is a long-standing community outreach hosted by Choice Radio that benefits the Sayre Salvation Army each year.
“Between the pumpkin roll sales, T-shirt sales, 50/50s, photo and painting sales, it was a great success,” according to a press release from the restaurant.
Major supporters included The Bri Marie, Patton’s Country Store, Washita Valley Enterprises (Brian Cotter), and Chuck Peterman and family. Tanner’s staff thanked all donors and participants who made this year’s donation drive possible.
