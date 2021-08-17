TOWN OF NICHOLS — Tanya Tucker has cancelled the benefit concert scheduled for Friday at Tioga Downs Casino Resort as she continues to recover from ongoing medical treatment.
Although the concert is cancelled, Tioga Downs Owner Jeff Gural is still donating $40,000 to the Southern Tier Veterans Support Group to match the ticket sales for 2000 tickets sold, according to an announcement from the casino resort.
“Although it is disappointing we won’t be able to have the concert, we certainly understand and we wish Ms. Tucker a speedy recovery,” Gural said. “Donating the money from all the tickets sold is very important to me so I am happy to do it and I hope to have another benefit concert sometime next summer.”
All tickets that were purchased through Tickemaster.com will automatically be refunded, officials noted. Tickets that were purchased at the Tioga Downs gift shop may be returned to the gift shop for a refund. A ticket and sale receipt is needed for a refund.
