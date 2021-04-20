Tastes of the Valley going outdoors

Kurt Priester with Kurt’s Making Whoopie is pictured during a previous Tastes of the Valley event. He will return for this year’s event along with Alliger’s House of Wings, Blackburn 1897/Chacona’s, Bluestone Brewing, Broad Street Pub, Callears Bar-B-Q Restaurant, Coaches Pizza, Deep Roots Hard Cider, Mad Hatters Café, Mooney’s Sports Bar, Rail House Restaurant, Staggering Unicorn Winery and Tomasso’s Restaurant.

 Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce

This year’s Tastes of the Valley will be held outdoors for the first time and will serve as a kickoff to the Sayre Farmer’s Market, which begins May 14 in Howard Elmer Park, according to the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce.

Tastes of the Valley will take place from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 13 on South Elmer Ave and in Howard Elmer Park with 13 vendors on hand providing samples from their menus and other goods. The Sayre Rotary Club will also be providing water and soda. Tents and tables will be set up for dining.

There will also be live entertainment from 5 Man Trio, courtesy of the Sayre Revitalization Initiative, which will have a display showing the ideas that are in the works for the borough’s downtown.

“We have a great evening in store for you,” said GVCC Executive Director Eleanor Hill. “Since we were not able to have this last year due to the pandemic, we’ve worked hard at planning this event so we could have it outdoors and enjoy the many tastings of our local members.”

Admission is $15 per person.

Those with questions can call the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce at (607) 249-6192.