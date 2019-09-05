Tastes of the Valley to benefit Friends of Valley Playland

With the upcoming 11th Annual Fall Auction and Tastes of the Valley, 13 area eateries will be vying for the Best Dish award as voted on by attendees.
The Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce announced the award and upcoming event Wednesday, with a part of this year’s proceeds to benefit the Friends of Valley Playland to support upcoming improvements to the park in Athens Borough.
“We’re excited that we can give back to worthy organizations that help make us a better place to live,” said GVCC Executive Director Eleanor Hill. “We feel all the groups and organizations we have donated to in the past are vital to the growth of our area and we are happy to be able to contribute to them.”
Past beneficiaries listed by the chamber include the Valley Food Pantry, the Salvation Army Food Pantry, Greater Valley EMS, Animal Care Sanctuary, Bradford County Humane Society, Stray Haven Animal Shelter, Sayre Historical Society, Susquehanna River Archeological Center, Tioga Point Museum, The Bridge of the Penn-York Valley Churches, Tioga County Open Door Mission/Red Door Mission, The Waverly Historical Society Museum, Valley ADE, Round Top Parks and Recreation, and the Richard L Bentley Community Park located at South Waverly Borough Hall.
Those that will be bringing local flavor to the event, and will be competing for Best Dish, are Alliger’s House of Wings, Bluestone Brewing, Broad Street Pub, Coaches Pizza, Firehouse Subs, Jolly Farmer, Kurt’s Making Whoopie, Mooney’s Sports Bar & Grill, Parrish Family Deli, Rail House Restaurant, Ted Clark’s Busy Market, The Grille at the Train Station and Yanuzzi’s Restaurant.
Tastes of the Valley will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the LOOM in Waverly, with the auction to begin at 7 p.m. A cash bar will also be available.
Tickets are $12 and are available through GVCC board members or by calling the chamber’s office at (607) 249-6192.
