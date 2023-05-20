WAVERLY — Dozens of local restaurants and establishments spent their sunny afternoon at the annual Tastes of The Valley event on Friday at the Waverly Glen.
Hosted by the Greater Valley Chamber of Commerce, the event gives local businesses a chance to share samples of their food and beverage items to community members.
Attendees received tasty treats and drinks from several local vendors, enjoying new items and revisiting some of their favorites, seeing everything that the Valley has to offer.
“I’m excited to get our beer out there and show the people what we have to offer at our Chemung and Montour Falls location,” Co-Owner of Diversion Brewing Company Dutch Blokzyl said at the event. “And we brought a couple beers with us today.”
“We hope they enjoy the food, and a little bit of everything is homemade,” John Fedorchak of The Blackburn 1897 in Sayre said.
“I think this is a great event for people that haven’t tried some of the restaurants, especially the newer ones, to come out and see what they’re showcasing,” Jennifer Wilson, Owner of Broad Street Pub in Waverly and Alliger’s House of Wings in Sayre said. “It’s a great event.”
In addition to tasty samples, the community listened to musical performances from Five Man Trio.
