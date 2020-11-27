The Veterans of Foreign Wars in Rome recently received a $2,500 donation through TCC’s Fourth Annual Veterans Rock program.
The donation came through the authorized Verizon retailer’s location in Owego. In all, 24 veterans organizations across the nation benefitted from $60,000 in donations, as chosen by local team members at the corresponding TCC locations.
“This is our fourth year hosting the Veterans Rock program, and we are proud to continue recognizing deserving service men and women across the country,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room, parent company of TCC. “This is the least we can do as a thank you to our service members who have sacrificed so much for our country and to these organizations that provide so much support for them and their families.”
TCC has given to its communities in other ways over the years, including recently when the company donated more than 140,000 backpacks full of school supplies to students across the nation. That program has now provided more than one million backpacks since 2013. In addition, TCC also provided $50,000 in college scholarships over the past summer and through its private foundation, TCC Gives Community Grants, donated $160,000 to nonprofits helping those impacted by COVID-19.
For more information, visit www.TCCRocks.com.
