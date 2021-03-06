The Towanda Area Elementary School was one of more than 500 schools nationwide to receive appreciation boxes from Round Room LLC’s TCC stores, the company announced Friday.
The donations were part of the Eighth Annual Teachers Rock Supply Giveaway, which took place during the week of Feb. 15. The donated packs were valued at more than $360 and included virtual and in-person teaching essentials such as snacks, tissue packs, sticky notes, coffee, permanent markers, and hand sanitizer.
“Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, teachers have had to balance a whole new list of concerns,” said Scott Moorehead, CEO of Round Room. “About three-fourths of the 100 largest school districts are on complete remote learning, and a little over a quarter of all districts began the year with a hybrid approach. Despite the challenges and changes they are facing, our teachers continue to put forth their best effort to positively influence our youth. It is more important than ever that we show our deep appreciation for their efforts.”
Last year, the company provided more than 140,000 backpacks with school supplies through its TCC stores across the country, and more than 1 million backpacks since 2013. It’s non-profit organization, TCC Gives, recently surpassed $2.5 million in donations to nonprofits nationwide.
