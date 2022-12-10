The Bling Bandit is Troy’s newest clothing emporium, selling a variety of clothes, jewelry, and accessories for the fashionable farmers and ranchers of the Troy area. According to founder Marisa Gilliland, it all started as a side hustle to help her pay for rodeo travel expenses.

“I started selling like handmade earrings while I was traveling the rodeo circuit and serving as Miss Rodeo Pennsylvania to help pay for the travel and expenses and it steadily grew,” Gilliland recalled.

