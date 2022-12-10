The Bling Bandit is Troy’s newest clothing emporium, selling a variety of clothes, jewelry, and accessories for the fashionable farmers and ranchers of the Troy area. According to founder Marisa Gilliland, it all started as a side hustle to help her pay for rodeo travel expenses.
“I started selling like handmade earrings while I was traveling the rodeo circuit and serving as Miss Rodeo Pennsylvania to help pay for the travel and expenses and it steadily grew,” Gilliland recalled.
Gilliland started her small business in 2018, and she noted that the idea came about from necessity.
“There’s just a totally different fashion in that world. Outfits and jewelry are a lot louder, there’s more bling,” she explained.
Horse shows and rodeo events often bring out more garish outfits from participants, whether its bejeweled pants or clashing collared shirts. Rhinestone and turquoise jewelry abound in that world, and can be found on saddles and belts and on display at The Bling Bandit.
Gilliland’s wares started out including jewelry she made by hand. Now she offers screen printed T-shirts and sweatshirts. Belts covered in bling hang from hooks. Jackets and shirt-jackets cover the walls of her small store.
After growing her business bit by bit while riding the circuits, Gilliland now has her own location. She is currently set up in a side room of the Rose Gold Salon on the southern end of Troy. She also runs a small booth at the Troy Marketplace on the Eastern end of town. She even managed to pack up a ton of inventory and set up a booth at the Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, where she spent a hectic two days moving sweatshirts, earrings, belts, purses, and more to the raucous crowds at the Bull Ride Mania finals.
“I actually don’t have as much inventory right now because I got pretty cleaned out down there,” she explained, beaming as she unloaded new stacks of sweatshirts for the racks.
Gilliland said she hopes her customers are able to come out of their shells while shopping her wares, and not feel like they’re not welcome to wear clothes most typically seen at horse shows.
“It’s about breaking the stereotype around these outfits and people finding something that would make them feel comfy in their own skin,” she explained.
Gilliland has been seeing good customer flow since she opened her physical location Nov. 1, and is looking forward to holiday shoppers swinging through. She says she hopes one day to open her own storefront in town and expand operations further, but that will all take time.
While she continues to build towards her goals, she’ll still be the area’s premier purveyor of western-style outfits, jewelry, homemade purses and more at 20539 Route 14, in Troy.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.